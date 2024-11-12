Famous Toastery Embarks on Nationwide Expansion, Bringing First Location to Texas

Leading Brunch Franchise Evolves into National Brand with Franchise Development Agreement in San Antonio



Famous Toastery's expansion into the Lone Star State marks a monumental movement into a national brand.

Franchise owner and Army Veteran Rachell Bonds plans to open Texas' first Famous Toastery restaurant by the end of 2025.

The better brunch franchise is preparing to unveil a refreshed new look, including an evolution of their logo and an elevated digital experience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous Toastery, the nationally-renowned better breakfast franchise known for its Famously Fresh and simple-scratch menu, is excited to announce growth on a national level with a signed franchise development deal in San Antonio, Texas. Local franchise owner Rachell Bonds, a retired Army Officer with over 27 years of dedicated service, plans to open the brand's first location west of the Mississippi by the end of 2025.

"We're thrilled to bring Famous Toastery to Texas, marking a significant step in our journey to share our Famously Fresh brand nationwide," said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. "We look forward to bringing our one-of-a-kind hospitality, unique menu, and family-friendly atmosphere to Texas."

A Lifelong Passion for Food

Bond's love of food stems back to her time growing up in Louisiana. Now, after nearly three decades of service to the country along with raising two children on a solid foundation of leadership and a deep appreciation for the importance of family, Bonds looks forward to her franchising venture with Famous Toastery, a brand that seamlessly aligns with her lifelong interests and values.

"My childhood passion for food and cooking only grew stronger over the years, along with a desire to develop a welcoming space where families can come together over shared meals," Bonds said. "I am extremely excited to be part of the Famous Toastery family, where I can create a warm, comfortable dining experience with high-quality, simple scratch meals with Famously Fresh ingredients."

This expansion follows Famous Toastery earning recognition on the coveted 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list; the latest in an array of awards for the brand. Famous Toastery is now preparing to debut a brand refresh featuring a vibrant logo to match its new orange and teal color pallet coming to its restaurants. The refresh will also include updated food and cocktail menus as well as an upgraded digital customer experience.

A New Chapter in National Growth

Famous Toastery's evolution into a national name began when the brand first began franchising in 2013. Since then, Famous Toastery has developed a large fanbase across the Southeast region of the U.S., with over 25 locations between North and South Carolina and Virginia.

The brand's breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu – featuring iconic dishes like Famous Flapjacks, the Blah Blah Blah Omelet, and the Famous Toastery Bowl – have garnered the attention of loyal customers, including NASCAR driver Michael McDowell. The 2021 Daytona 500 winner is frequently spotted at his local Famous Toastery restaurant with his family ahead of race days. That devoted fandom ultimately led to the brand's first taste of the national spotlight as the title sponsor for the NCAA's 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl football game.

"We strive to prioritize our guests in everything we do, and it's their loyalty that's fueled our steady growth toward becoming a national brand," said Lorna Martinez, Vice President of Marketing. "From being the go-to brunch spot for families, to seizing the opportunity to step onto the national stage, every milestone is about sharing our warm environment and famously fresh flavors with more communities."

For more information about Famous Toastery, please visit famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit famoustoasteryfranchise.com Follow @FamousToastery on social media to be a part of future contests, giveaways, and more.

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team, and franchise owners to "Be Famous" in their local community by offering Famously Fresh meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where "every server is your server." The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. In 2023, Famous Toastery was awarded the naming sponsorship rights for The Famous Toastery Bowl played at UNC Charlotte. Famous Toastery has earned recognition from Franchise Times Top 400 Rankings (2024), International Franchise Association Franchisee of the Year (2023), Restaurant Business' The Future 50 (2019, 2020), Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Food Franchises (2019) and Franchise 500 Rankings (2019, 2022). For more information about Famous Toastery, visit famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit famoustoasteryfranchise.com.

ABOUT WON LIFE BRANDS

Won Life Brands, Famous Toastery's parent company, is a premier growth and development company focused on delivering excellent experiences in the communities it serves. Won Life Brands operates company-owned properties and offers franchise opportunities across their brands, which includes Famous Toastery, Cartridge World, Flour Power, BBS: Your Big Burger Spot, Abby's Better Nut Butter and VaVia. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.WonLifeBrands.com.

