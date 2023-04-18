Famous Toastery Experiences Brand Resurgence with Streamlined Operations and New Executive Leadership in Place

Leading U.S. Brunch Franchise is Attracting Entrepreneurs with Strong AUVs, Signs 5-Unit Franchise Agreement to Open New Locations in Florida by End of 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous Toastery, a 25-unit better brunch franchise brand known for its "Famously Fresh" menu, is experiencing a brand resurgence after streamlining operations to meet post-pandemic demand for big brunches and adding new executive leadership to fuel the brand's franchise growth mission.

Over the last few years, Famous Toastery developed and instituted new operational efficiencies in an effort to drive system-wide sales and help grow the franchise system, including standardizing operating procedures across all locations, reengineering the restaurant's menu and prices to improve unit level economics, and launching a "Famously Fresh" campaign at the restaurant level and across marketing channels to leverage its fresh, made-from-scratch menu. Famous Toastery also grew its executive leadership team by adding franchise and restaurant industry veterans Mike Sebazco as President and Eric Gustafsson as Vice President of Franchise Development to lead business growth strategy and operations and drive franchise expansion.

These enhancements made to Famous Toastery are now paying dividends. In 2022, the brand saw its top 50 percent of franchise locations report an Average Unit Volume (AUV) of $1,770,835.

"The time this organization spent looking granularly at all operational aspects of this business and the decisions made to improve upon the franchise model has given the brand a competitive edge as a profitable brunch business with increased value for our franchisees, employees and guests," says Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. "Now, the results are attracting new and existing franchisees to the system who see the opportunity to capture the demand for society's ongoing love of the brunch daypart."

In fact, due to the brand's calculated investments, corporate vision and additional resources, entrepreneurs Divyan Patel, Jeffrey Folckemer, and Drew Van Zante were attracted to the brand and signed a five-unit franchise agreement to open new Famous Toastery locations in Jacksonville, FL. Added evidence to the brand's strategic changes and growing unit volume sales is Famous Toastery's former Vice President of Operations, Joe Gillie, who is leaving his corporate role to run and operate the location in Blowing Rock, NC as a franchise owner.

"While the impressive AUVs are helping drive the brand resurgence, one of the biggest draws to investing in a Famous Toastery is its single shift business concept, where owners and staff members are able to achieve work life balance with an eight-hour shift instead of working 14 hours a day," says Eric Gustafsson, Vice President of Franchise Development at Famous Toastery. "In today's competitive market, our franchisees can enjoy the concept's healthy profit margins and strong unit economics in a compact space thanks to low food costs traditionally associated with breakfast, as well as lower labor and overhead costs due to morning to afternoon working hours."

Founded in 2005 in Huntersville, NC, best friends Brian Burchill and Robert Maynard opened a breakfast restaurant in a small house where fresh ingredients and comfortable atmosphere were center stage. In 2013, the restaurant brand evolved into a franchise still focused on fresh, high-quality ingredients and with a special focus on attentive service. Today, Famous Toastery has more than 25 locations and aims to bring brunch, enjoyable hospitality, and community under one roof to other markets in the country with the help new and existing franchise owners. With an emphasis on perfecting classic breakfast and lunch items and injecting fun in beverages, Famous Toastery not only owns brunch, it makes it famous.

New franchisees go through an initial eight-week training program at Famous Toastery headquarters, with four weeks of training specifically dedicated to restaurant operations, from a culinary, bartending and service standpoint. Franchisees also go through a rigorous culinary training curriculum developed by Famous Toastery's experienced culinary team to help them become confident in their franchise to serve up a fresh, made-from-scratch menu daily. Additional resources include operations support, new store opening training of staff members, local marketing initiatives, P&L review and coaching on best practices and benchmarking and ongoing trainings focused on franchise business success.

The cost to open a Famous Toastery, costs range from $588,000 – $1,011,500. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com.

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team and franchise owners to "Be Famous" in their local community by offering "Famously Fresh" meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where "every server is your server." The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. In 2020 and 2019, Famous Toastery placed on Restaurant Business' The Future 50, featuring the fastest-growing small chains. Famous Toastery was ranked No. 9 in the Full-Service Restaurants category of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Food Franchises of 2019 and on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Rankings in 2019 and 2022. In 2018, Famous Toastery received recognition by CNBC as a top franchise to buy, FSR Magazine as one of the Top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off, Inc. 5000's list of the fastest growing companies and Franchise Times' Top 200+ franchise opportunities. For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com.

