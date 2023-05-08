Famous Toastery Opens New Location in Charlotte, NC

Leading U.S. Brunch Franchise is Expanding Their Corporate Owned Footprint in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous Toastery, a 25-unit better brunch franchise brand known for its "Famously Fresh" menu, is celebrating its newest restaurant opening in Charlotte. Located at 7741 Colony Rd. in Charlotte, NC, the new restaurant will offer a memorable brunch experience for the community to enjoy.

Famous Toastery's newest location is owned and operated by the brand's corporate team. This will be the 8th corporately owned restaurant. The new eatery will be open 7 days a week from 7am-3pm, offering a variety of breakfast, lunch, and cocktail menu options to guests. The new location will also have catering, to-go ordering, and third-party delivery available.

"Opening our eighth corporate owned Famous Toastery restaurant in the Charlotte area is an exciting milestone for our team," said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. "We love interacting with the local Charlotte community and look forward to becoming more involved with our guests as we continue to grow."

Famous Toastery is celebrating their grand opening with special offers that will be available to guests throughout the week, including exclusive opportunities such as:

The chance to win free brunch for a week

The opportunity to create and name a "Famously Fresh" cocktail that will be served exclusively at the new location

Founded in 2005 in Huntersville, NC, best friends Brian Burchill and Robert Maynard opened a breakfast restaurant in a small house where fresh ingredients and comfortable atmosphere were center stage. In 2013, the restaurant brand evolved into a franchise still focused on fresh, high-quality ingredients and with a special focus on attentive service.

Famous Toastery not only owns brunch, it makes it Famous: The brand believes food should be both decadent and nutritious, uncompromisingly fresh, and served to order quickly with service that is just as satisfying as the menu. With an emphasis on perfecting classic breakfast items and injecting fun in beverages, Famous Toastery prides itself for serving up a fresh, made-from-scratch and craveable breakfast and brunch menu in a welcoming atmosphere.

Its "Famously Fresh" menu features a bevy of brunch favorites like omelets, pancakes, waffles, stuffed French toast, benedicts, plus an array of sandwiches, burgers, wraps and salads. Famous Toastery offers nitrate free oven-roasted turkeys made in-house, and breakfast potatoes that are prepared fresh each morning. In addition to its mouth-watering breakfast and lunch fare, Famous Toastery also boasts a beverage line of specialty coffees and alcoholic brunch cocktails, like mimosas, Bloody Mary's, bellinis and Irish Coffees. As a perfect destination for anyone who appreciates delicious, home-style cooking, the restaurant's menu consists of inclusive recipes expertly crafted with the freshest ingredients, such as 100% grade A pure maple syrup and freshly-squeezed orange juice.

Today, Famous Toastery operates in three different states, has six locations in development, projects to have 26 locations operating by the end of 2023, as well as aggressive growth plans including a four-store deal in Northeast Florida. The brand aims to bring brunch, enjoyable hospitality, and community under one roof to other markets in the country with the help new and existing franchise owners. With an emphasis on perfecting classic breakfast and lunch items and injecting fun in beverages, Famous Toastery not only owns brunch, it makes it famous.

For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com.

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team and franchise owners to "Be Famous" in their local community by offering "Famously Fresh" meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where "every server is your server." The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. In 2020 and 2019, Famous Toastery placed on Restaurant Business' The Future 50, featuring the fastest-growing small chains. Famous Toastery was ranked No. 9 in the Full-Service Restaurants category of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Food Franchises of 2019 and on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Rankings in 2019 and 2022. In 2018, Famous Toastery received recognition by CNBC as a top franchise to buy, FSR Magazine as one of the Top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off, Inc. 5000's list of the fastest growing companies and Franchise Times' Top 200+ franchise opportunities. For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com.

