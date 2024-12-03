Famous Toastery Partners with Feeding the Carolinas for Holiday Giveback Campaign

Leading Brunch Franchise Takes Fundraising a Step Further with Volunteer Efforts at Local Food Bank for Holiday Season

Famous Toastery guests can opt to donate $1 , $3 or $5 at checkout during the month of December.

Donations help provide food to families, children, and seniors in the Carolinas, where 1 in 7 people struggle with hunger.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous Toastery, the nationally-renowned better breakfast franchise known for its Famously Fresh and simple-scratch menu, is partnering with Feeding the Carolinas this holiday season to raise crucial funds and awareness for their communities. One in seven people – and more than 660,000 children in the Carolinas alone struggle with hunger; a challenge that's only magnified during the holidays, particularly as many are still recovering from Hurricane Helene's devastation in September.

As many dedicate this time of year to giving back to those in need, Famous Toastery is encouraging guests to consider donating to Feeding the Carolinas to provide support to those suffering from food scarcity in their home markets, Throughout the month of December, guests can donate in-store and online in the amount of $1, $3 or $5. In addition to collecting monetary donations, the Famous Toastery team will spend a portion of its annual holiday party packing meals at their local Feeding the Carolinas chapter, ensuring their communities have meals this holiday season.

"We recognize the profound impact food insecurity has on families in our community, especially during the holidays and in wake of events like Hurricane Helene," said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. "By working together with Feeding the Carolinas, we can extend our mission beyond our dining tables, through raising funds, volunteering our time, and ensuring more people have access to meals this season."

Feeding the Carolinas is a branch of Feeding America and provides food to 146 counties between North and South Carolina. Food is distributed to community-supported food banks with every dollar donated being equivalent to approximately $7 worth of food. The goal of Feeding the Carolinas is to educate and advocate for food security.

"We are incredibly grateful to partner with a homegrown brand like Famous Toastery as we work to fight hunger and build healthier, resilient communities," stated Mike Darrow, Executive Director of Feeding the Carolinas. "Through Famous Toastery's commitment to helping their home market alongside their guests' generosity, we can continue to provide hope and sustenance to those who need it most."

For more information about Famous Toastery, please visit famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit famoustoasteryfranchise.com Follow @FamousToastery on social media to be a part of future contests, giveaways, and more.

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team and franchise owners to "Be Famous" in their local community by offering Famously Fresh meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where "every server is your server." The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. In 2023, Famous Toastery was awarded the naming sponsorship rights for The Famous Toastery Bowl played at UNC Charlotte. Famous Toastery has earned recognition from Franchise Times Top 400 Rankings (2024), International Franchise Association Franchisee of the Year (2023), Restaurant Business' The Future 50 (2019, 2020), Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Food Franchises (2019) and Franchise 500 Rankings (2019, 2022). For more information about Famous Toastery, visit famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit famoustoasteryfranchise.com.

ABOUT WON LIFE BRANDS

Won Life Brands, Famous Toastery's parent company, is a premier growth and development company focused on delivering excellent experiences in the communities it serves. Won Life Brands operates company-owned properties and offers franchise opportunities across their brands, which includes Famous Toastery, Cartridge World, Flour Power, BBS: Your Big Burger Spot, Abby's Better Nut Butter and VaVia. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.WonLifeBrands.com.

ABOUT FEEDING AMERICA

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.3 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on X.com .

