Famous Toastery Unveils a Bold, Guest-Centric Brand Refresh

Leading Brunch Franchise Elevates In-Person and Digital Guest Experience

Famous Toastery's brand refresh includes new colors and two new logos, with one paying homage to the beloved original.

Famous Toastery introduces a revamped, consumer-friendly digital interface

The new branding, influenced by guest feedback, includes a fresh look and feel to the brand's core food and cocktail menus

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous Toastery, the nationally renowned better breakfast franchise known for its Famously Fresh and simple-scratch menu, is excited to introduce its fans to its all-new physical and digital brand refresh. This refresh comes amidst an exciting time for Famous Toastery as the regional brand has just embarked on a national expansion with a location now in development in San Antonio, Texas, garnered recognition on the annual Franchise Times Top 400 list, and has signed multi-unit franchise agreements to expand its presence in North Carolina.

Famous Toastery unveils new merchandise with the brand refresh. Famous Toastery's refresh features a vibrant new look to the menu.

"This is an exciting time for the evolution of Famous Toastery as we enter a new era full of energy for our guests," said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. "This refresh pays homage to Famous Toastery's humble beginnings and signature offerings that brings in a modern look and feel to appeal to our new and devoted guests alike."

A Refreshing New Look

Guests visiting their local Famous Toastery will be welcomed with an evolution of the classic Famous Toastery branding. The new logo strategically bolds the unique "Toastery" phrase, highlighting it with bright oranges and complementary teals. It will be accompanied by a secondary logo that features the beloved toast image, a nod to Famous Toastery's rich history and growth from the original Toast Café.

In phase one, guests' will be able to indulge in their favorite core menu items, in addition to new cocktail offering such as margarita flights and basil lemonade. Phase two of the refresh, coming in 2025, includes an all-new interior look that features its vibrant new color way, bold murals and unique, local pieces that tie back to its communities.

Digital Upgrades for the Guest Experience

Famous Toastery's refresh features a new, tangible experience that revolves around providing an enhanced and friendly guest atmosphere to its dedicated and new diners alike, both in-person and digitally. Famous Toastery's website went through a complete overhaul to provide an unrivaled guest experience. The new website now lends itself to be more shoppable – allowing guests to purchase via their site directly. Each location also now has its own unique page to allow them to highlight their communities as well as local offerings, a key focus for the brand. That digital upgrade works in tandem with a new loyalty program to take the guest-curated experience to the next level. This not only allows the brand to evolve and work with real data, but also shows guest appreciation through a curated rewards program.

"Our guests' experience is at the heart of every decision we make as Famous Toastery continues to grow," said Lorna Martinez, Vice President of Marketing. "The goal of this refresh is to provide every guest with an experience unique to Famous Toastery; whether they walk into one of our restaurants or order online. We pride ourselves in our Famously Fresh offerings and emphasis on hospitality, and wanted to ensure that this refresh built upon those efforts."

Furthering Famous Toastery's refresh on the digital landscape, the new look and feel for the brand also extends to those placing orders through third-party platforms, such as ezCater and DoorDash. With an already booming double-digit third-party business, it was important to emphasize the cross-channel growth as the refresh can be seen mirrored across these channels as well as social media.

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team and franchise owners to "Be Famous" in their local community by offering Famously Fresh meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where "every server is your server." The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. In 2023, Famous Toastery was awarded the naming sponsorship rights for The Famous Toastery Bowl played at UNC Charlotte. Famous Toastery has earned recognition from Franchise Times Top 400 Rankings (2024), International Franchise Association Franchisee of the Year (2023), Restaurant Business' The Future 50 (2019, 2020), Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Food Franchises (2019) and Franchise 500 Rankings (2019, 2022). For more information about Famous Toastery, visit famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit famoustoasteryfranchise.com.

ABOUT WON LIFE BRANDS

Won Life Brands, Famous Toastery's parent company, is a premier growth and development company focused on delivering excellent experiences in the communities it serves. Won Life Brands operates company-owned properties and offers franchise opportunities across their brands, which includes Famous Toastery, Cartridge World, Flour Power, BBS: Your Big Burger Spot, Abby's Better Nut Butter and VaVia. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.WonLifeBrands.com.

