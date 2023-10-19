Famous Toastery's Parent Company, Won Life Brands, Announced as Finalist for "Best in HR" Award in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Won Life Brands – parent company of Famous Toastery, a 25+ unit better brunch franchise brand known for its "Famously Fresh" and simple-scratch menu – has been announced as a finalist for The Charlotte Business Journal's 2023 Best in Human Resources Award.

"At Won Life Brands, our commitment to excellence in human resources is unwavering," said Robert Maynard, Founder and CEO of Won Life Brands. "This recognition serves as a testament to the dedication of our incredible team and we will continue to strive for excellence and innovation in HR, making people's lives better one career at a time."

The Journal's annual award – which will be presented on Thursday, October 19, honors the vital work human resources professionals do to make companies in the Charlotte region successful. They, along with their businesses, are responsible for the positive impact on employees and the overall organization.

"Our focus is to find and develop great talent that allows us to continue to grow and scale our brands," said Schyler Houck, Vice President of Human Resources for Won Life Brands.

Won Life Brands is dedicated to developing and growing the brands they represent, which includes Charlotte's own Famous Toastery. Since making its debut in Huntersville, NC in 2005 and expanding to franchising opportunities in 2013, Famous Toastery has more than 25 locations in operation across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The franchise has robust plans for growth with five restaurants currently in development in Jacksonville, Florida, as well as an additional location coming soon to North Carolina – where two restaurants opened earlier this year.

"Human Resources plays a pivotal role in helping any company succeed, especially as work culture and balance remain among the top priorities for employees," said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. "Won Life Brands' commitment to HR and their employees is evident throughout the work they've done while helping Famous Toastery grow and develop."

Famous Toastery not only owns brunch, it makes it Famous: The brand believes food should be both decadent and nutritious, uncompromisingly fresh, and served to order quickly with service that is just as satisfying as the menu. With an emphasis on perfecting classic breakfast items while simultaneously injecting craveable twists to their food and cocktail menus, Famous Toastery prides itself in serving a fresh, simple-scratch made breakfast and brunch menu in a welcoming atmosphere. A perfect destination for anyone who appreciates delicious, home-style cooking, Famous Toastery's menu consists of decadent recipes expertly crafted with the freshest ingredients and, of course, 100% Grade A pure maple syrup.

The brand is committed to bringing brunch, enjoyable hospitality, and community under one roof to other markets in the country with the help of new and existing franchise owners. For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com

ABOUT WON LIFE BRANDS
Won Life Brands is a premier growth and development company focused on delivering excellent experiences in the communities it serves. Won Life Brands operates company-owned properties and offers franchise opportunities across their brands, which include Famous Toastery, Flour Power Cooking Studios, Big Burger Spot, and Cartridge World America.

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY 
Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team and franchise owners to "Be Famous" in their local community by offering "Famously Fresh" meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where "every server is your server." The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. In 2020 and 2019, Famous Toastery placed on Restaurant Business' The Future 50, featuring the fastest-growing small chains. Famous Toastery was ranked No. 9 in the Full-Service Restaurants category of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Food Franchises of 2019 and on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Rankings in 2019 and 2022. In 2018, Famous Toastery received recognition by CNBC as a top franchise to buy, FSR Magazine as one of the Top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off, Inc. 5000's list of the fastest growing companies and Franchise Times' Top 200+ franchise opportunities. For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com

