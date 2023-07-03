Famous Ukrainian Refugee Karina Safarova Expresses Gratitude, Safety, and Thriving on Her First Independence Day in the USA

MIAMI, Fla., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karina Safarova, the renowned Ukrainian refugee and advocate, is celebrating her first Fourth of July in the United States with immense gratitude, a sense of safety, and a thriving spirit. Having found solace and opportunities in her new homeland of Sunny Isles, FL, Safarova reflects upon her journey and expresses her appreciation for the warm welcome and support she has received from the American people. https://karinasafarova.com

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude as I celebrate my first July 4th in the United States," said Safarova. "This day represents the values of liberty, justice, and the pursuit of happiness that are at the core of the American spirit. I am humbled by the kindness and support I have received since my arrival, and I am committed to giving back and making a positive difference in this great nation."

Born and raised in the Ukraine, Safarova experienced firsthand the turmoil and hardships that conflict and displacement impose on individuals and communities. Fleeing her homeland in search of safety and a brighter future, she embarked on a courageous journey that led her to the United States, where she has found refuge and a renewed sense of hope.

Since her arrival, Safarova has dedicated herself to raising awareness about the plight of refugees worldwide and advocating for their rights. Her tireless efforts have made her a prominent figure in the international community, amplifying the voices of the displaced and inspiring millions with her remarkable resilience.

"Safarova's journey serves as a testament to the resilience and strength of refugees worldwide," said Lynn Aronberg, Safarova's friend, and PR agent. "Her dedication to advocating for those who have been forcibly displaced has earned her global recognition and inspired countless individuals to act and stand up for the rights of the vulnerable."

