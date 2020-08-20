Famous Whistleblower Victor Carlstrom Changes Name To Victor X

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Victor Carlström, a whistleblower who uncovered one of the world's largest financial corruption and money laundering schemes, today announced that he is changing his name to Victor X. The change comes after a year of deep consideration and reflection.

"Because I stepped forward, I have lost everything in my life. I have lost my family, my children, my friends, my clients, my companies, my home country, my reputation – now I shed the final thing that once belonged to me, my name," he said. "I will share the deep and meaningful meaning of X when the timing is right, but for now it represents a new start, a new man, and a new day."

The name change will also make it easier for people worldwide to learn of his story and a corrupt global financial system. Victor X has brought a $4.2 billion lawsuit versus Swedbank, Folksam and some of the largest financial institutions in Sweden. Included in the lawsuit are Swedish agencies equivalent to the IRS and SEC in the United States and their directors general. The case outlines a $150 billion money laundering scandal, created and driven by the now-CEO of Swedbank, Jens Henriksson.

Since discovering widespread corruption, money laundering, bribery and other crimes in the Swedish financial system and government, Victor X has been forced to flee Sweden, first to Dubai, and then to the United States, where he has applied for asylum. There have been numerous death threats and attempts on his life as well. He currently switches locations several times a week.

The case has made international headlines, including a recent expansion of the lawsuit. Victor X, in his due diligence and investigations found that Swedish conglomerate Areim not only participated in the money laundering activities, but played a role in threats against Victor's life.

An Areim account in SEB, controlled by Binali Yildrim, a former Turkish prime minister with close ties to Turkey's President Recep Erdogan, was flagged by Victor X for illegal financial activity and was reported to authorities. Almost immediately death threats were levelled against him, originating in Turkey.

SOURCE Vinacossa Enterprises