FamTerra Launches Popular Co-Parenting App WeParent on Android

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeParent.app, a popular co-parenting app for divorced parents, launches an Android app on Google Play.

WeParent is a convenient and affordable coparenting app that removes stress and conflict from the co-parenting relationship. It lets divorced, separated and single parents manage custody schedules and family calendar, share information, and exchange messages – all in one place. Customers start with a free 14-day trial, and then pay just $2.99 per month for unlimited adults in both households.

"Since we launched our iOS app earlier this year, we were chosen to participate in Apple's Entrepreneur Camp for female founders, and our app was featured as App of the Day. Our customer base has been growing by >30% week-over-week. Our customers' #1 request has been to expand our app to Android. Many families use a variety of devices to stay organized and in-sync. So to deliver on our promise of helping all co-parents be coordinated and productive, we needed to expand to other platforms," says Elena Krasnoperova, co-founder and CEO of FamTerra Inc., creator of WeParent.

With the launch of the Android app, WeParent can now serve all families, regardless of which device they use. Data are synced instantly across devices and stored securely in the cloud. Mom can set up a new custody schedule on her iPhone, Dad can accept her request on his Samsung Galaxy phone, teenage kids can check their chores on their tablets, and the mediator can monitor changes to parenting schedules on her Pixel phone to ensure compliance with the divorce agreement.

WeParent recognizes the unique needs of co-parents. Parenting is challenging, even under the best of circumstances. But it's particularly difficult for the millions of parents who are raising their kids with someone they don't live with, and are not married to.

WeParent is an all-in-one parenting organizer app where you can see, plan and manage all of your kids' activities and your parenting responsibilities. You can negotiate changes in your custody schedules, organize events, share photos, notes, contacts and documents, and message each other, all in one central place. Best of all, you can invite as many family members as you want – your co-parent, your new partner or spouse, your nanny, the kids' grandparents, your lawyer or mediator, and anybody else who needs to be kept in the loop.



Here are some of the great communication and coordination features that are available on WeParent:

Custody schedules. Set up your school year, summer, holiday, travel and vacation schedules. You can start from our convenient built-in templates or use a custom schedule. Then use the app to track and manage changes to the parenting calendar, so that there is never any confusion about where the kids are staying. Life happens – and we help you manage it.

Family calendar. Add your kids' school events, after-school activities, doctor appointments, and anything else you need to track. Your co-parent and invited family members will be able to see all of these events too and pitch in to help when needed.

Real-time messaging. Exchange private messages with your co-parent, kids (over the age of 13), a lawyer or mediator, and other family members whom you invited to your family. Having all of your communication in one searchable archive makes it easy to retrieve the information whenever you need to.

Important contacts and information. Share your kids' shoe sizes, school report cards, immunization records or photos with your co-parent quickly, easily and securely. We integrate with your phone's camera, photo library and contacts book (with your permission, of course), and keep a searchable archive of everything for easy reference.

Record keeping. Everything that you or your co-parent share on WeParent is permanently archived, and can be retrieved for your review or for use in court.

Download the app for free from the App Store or Google Play.

About WeParent: WeParent is the ultimate co-parenting organizer app that helps divorced, separated and single parents coordinate their family schedules and logistics. It is created by FamTerra Inc., a company dedicated to making life simpler for the modern family.

