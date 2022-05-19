FAN EXPO Chicago Celebrates 50th Anniversary with a Supercharged Four-Day Extravaganza

Formerly known as Chicago Comic Con/Wizard World, the can't-miss show will bring stars, comic creators, voice actors and cosplayers from favorites including Lord of the Rings, The Mandalorian, Cobra Kai, Demon Slayer and more to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center from July 7 to July 10

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 50th anniversary as the original and oldest comic con in Chicago, FAN EXPO Chicago is bringing four days of legendary celebrities, comic creators, voice actors and cosplayers to Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center for the biggest fandom experience in the midwest from July 7 through July 10. Fifty years after Chicago Comic Con made history as the first midwest comic convention, FAN EXPO Chicago will continue the legacy and offer an unparalleled site for one-of-a-kind experiences, world-renowned celebrities and engaging attractions for fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming and more.

FAN EXPO Chicago

The spectacular four-day convention will feature superstar actors, including "the Hobbits" of the iconic Lord of the Rings trilogy (Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd), Sons of Anarchy lead Charlie Hunnam, The Rookie's and Castle's Nathan Fillion, Stargirl's Brec Bassinger, The Book Of Boba Fett's Ming-Na Wen and stars from The Mandalorian, Jay and Silent Bob, Cobra Kai, Star Trek and much more.

FAN EXPO Chicago will also welcome a stacked roster of voice actors including Futurama's Billy West, Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Ashley Eckstein and the hottest leads from My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer. The show will also host a line up of legendary superstar comic creators including writer Geoff Johns, writer and co-creator of Miles Morales Brian Michael Bendis, creative director at Marvel Entertainment Joe Quesada and artist Greg Capullo. With additional guests representing dozens of the greatest franchises across genres and decades, the massive lineup is all part of the organization's efforts to restore comic conventions to their glory years' all-encompassing fandom culture.

"We're celebrating 50 years of Chicago fan culture and community and are fired up to provide a new level of iconic experiences and spaces for fans from Chicago and beyond," said Andrew Moyes, vice president of FAN EXPO HQ. "After two years where fans had to mainly find each other and connect virtually, the FAN EXPO Chicago team and I are incredibly excited to provide the ultimate playground for tens of thousands of fans to celebrate all things fandom."

In addition to panels, autograph sessions, photo-ops and meet-and-greets with legendary actors and creators, FAN EXPO Chicago will host attractions for fans of all ages and fandoms, ranging from gaming, cosplay and kids activities to retailers and artists from all over the world selling unique merchandise, memorabilia, comic books, collectibles and more.

FAN EXPO Chicago will take place from July 7 until July 10 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The show will be open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased at www.fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago/buy-tickets/ . For more information and to stay up-to-date on new guests and attractions, visit www.fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago .

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ presents six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest schedule of events is available here , along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

