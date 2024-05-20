FAN EXPO Dallas, North Texas' Signature Pop Culture Blockbuster Event is Brimming with EXCITING Guests and Events

Tickets are on sale NOW for the celebrity-filled weekend from June 7-9, 2024

DALLAS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FAN EXPO Dallas is returning this June and making a colossal celebrity splash at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. VIP tickets are already sold out and single & three-day passes are selling fast for the annual event, which takes place from June 7-9, 2024. FAN EXPO Dallas is the largest convention of its kind in Texas, celebrating everything from comics and sci-fi to anime and horror.

FAN EXPO Dallas spans three days and features a star-studded lineup of celebrity appearances, engaging discussions, lively debates, gaming sessions, 400,000 square feet of shopping space, and more.

"They say everything is bigger in Texas, and our list of celebrities and exciting activities proves that! We always strive to bring guests from as many fandoms as possible to our record-setting event and this year is no different," says FAN EXPO HQ Vice President, Andrew Moyes.

Who are the special guests attending FAN EXPO Dallas?

The guest list is nothing short of impressive, including A-list celebrities, cult heroes, anime voice actors, professional gamers, and many more. The lineup for this June's event includes legendary composer, singer, and songwriter Danny Elfman; Doctor Who's David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Alex Kingston, Catherine Tate, and Billie Piper; cult-film icon Tim Curry; award-winning actors Mads Mikkelsen and Marisa Tomei.

On hand will also be Hollywood legends Henry Winkler, Richard Dreyfuss, and William Shatner; renowned director Sam Raimi; Seinfeld's Wayne Knight, Patrick Warburton, Phil Morris, and Larry Thomas; Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin.

What activities does FAN EXPO Dallas offer?

In addition to its impressive lineup of guest appearances, FAN EXPO Dallas is renowned for its wide variety of events, attractions, and panels covering sci-fi, anime, comics, gaming, horror, and cosplay.

Events at FAN EXPO Dallas include:

Demos and Workshops: Hands-on experiences and educational sessions.

Debates: Engaging discussions on various fandom topics.

Comic Creators and Artist Alley: Meet your favorite comic creators and discover new artists.

Fan Meetups: Opportunities to connect with fellow fans.

Other Featured Events:

Maid Cafe: A Japanese-inspired, Akihabara-style experience.

Drink 'N Draw: A drawing challenge hosted by Emmy Award-winning cartoonist Joe Wos.

Seinfeld Screening: Enjoy a classic episode with fellow fans.

Pikachu Day Hunt: A fun scavenger hunt themed around Pokémon.

Super Pet Adoptions: An annual event for pet lovers to find new furry friends.

SHOW INFORMATION:

WHAT: FAN EXPO Dallas is the ultimate fan destination for everyone looking to celebrate everything big in pop culture! As the largest fan gathering in Texas, this three-day event at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from June 7th to 9th, 2024, offers a citywide extravaganza featuring family-friendly attractions, world-renowned celebrities, and an ultimate playground for Comics, Sci-Fi, Horror, Anime, and Gaming enthusiasts. Don't miss out on the epic experience – secure your tickets now at www.fanexpodallas.com!

COST:

Advanced price tickets (until May 23) start at $30, and children 5 and under are free. Full-price tickets start at $35.

Advanced price 3-day passes start at $94 (until May 23), and full-price 3-day passes start at $110.

ABOUT: With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Dallas™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Canada™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available here on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information.

