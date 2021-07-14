Fan Expo Dallas Returns to the Lone Star State with Super Star Power from September 17-19, 2021

DALLAS, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan Expo Dallas 2021 is gathering steam as the string of guest announcements continues through the summer. This year's mega-hit weekend will be September 17-19, 2021 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. True to its history of providing hundreds of unique experiences, contests, family-friendly activities and on-site activations, the largest comic, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event in Texas is bringing the best and brightest stars and pop culture experiences for this can't-miss three-day weekend.

FAN EXPO HQ Vice President, Andrew Moyes says, "Whether it's getting an autograph or a photo with your favorite guest or getting the inside scoop about your favorite movies and TV shows at our celebrity panels, we are all things fandom. Our guests can watch professional comic artists battle it out in our popular Sketch Duels, learn from our 'How To' workshops, take photos with their favorite costumed characters or buy a unique gift at Fan Expo Dallas's huge show floor for shopping madness."

Upcoming announcements will include a full programming schedule and other great experiences available at Fan Expo Dallas 2021. For hours and information visit, www.fanexpodallas.com.

Some of the 2021 Celebrity Guests Include:

Elijah Wood , Sean Astin , Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan : the four hobbits from The Lord of The Rings

Zachary Quinto from Heroes and Star Trek

The Office's Brian Baumgartner , Kate Flannery , David Koechner and Oscar Nunez

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez from the 90's favorite Saved by the Bell

William Shatner , George Takei and Walter Koenig , stars of Star Trek

Buffy the Vampire Slayer's James Marsters

Brendan Fraser from the Mummy, George of the Jungle, Encino Man and Airheads

AND MORE at www.fanexpodallas.com

The Ultimate Event to meet Voice Actors

Fan Expo Dallas 2021 is hosting the best in voice talent today from legendary voices like Kevin Conroy (Batman), Billy West (Futurama) and Charles Martinet (Super Mario) to the largest gathering of My Hero Academia voice actor stars to date.

Comic Creators Galore

Greg Capullo, Donny Cates, Jason Fabok and David Finch will headline an impressive list of artists, illustrators and writers at the show offering special experience packages, art commissions, signing sessions and workshops. Even the most hardcore fan is bound to find an abundance of creator and art-based activities to satisfy their pop-culture fixation.

FAN EXPO Puts Fans First

"We have the most dedicated and passionate fans in the convention world, and we will continue to bring the best of pop culture to them," says Moyes. "The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center is a wonderful partner and host venue and we're collaborating to ensure a safe experience for all attendees," Moyes explains. "This means our exhibitors, guests, sponsors and fans can safely enjoy the full Fan Expo Dallas experience with confidence."

