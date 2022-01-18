Fan Fair Inc secures major investment from lead investor, Brown Venture Group

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan Fair Inc, a private social media application designed to help musicians grow their fan base, today announced a procurement of a lead investor in their seed round. Brown Venture Group is a venture capitalist fund focused exclusively on serving Black, Latino, and Indigenous tech startups. The investment will enable Fan Fair to deliver a first-rate mobile application, while simultaneously building an active beta community.

Fan Fair operates much like a dating service for musicians. Allowing them to connect with other musicians outside of their geographical region and mutually share digital followings.

"Breaking in the music industry has always been hard to do" said Dr. Paul Campbell, Managing Partner of Brown Venture Group, "the team at Fan Fair is looking to bring fresh innovate thinking to an industry that has long been ripe for disruption"

Fan Fair aims to eliminate the barriers to entry and the disparity of wealth for the creators in the music industry. Tools that currently exist require a large existing fanbase to be successful. Fan Fair builds that fan base.

"Gate keepers in the industry only offer a seat at the table to artists that are able to digitally trend on their own. So, we know we're going to have to create a movement to open the door for everyone" says Micheal Ude, founder of Fan Fair. "The investment will be used to answer the chicken and egg problem that comes with building a social network. This will help us provide a great community and product, at the same time."

About Fan Fair Inc

Fan Fair is a private social media application, designed to help musicians grow their fan base. Founded by professional indie/acoustic/pop musician and entrepreneur, Micheal Ude. From the beginning, Fan Fair was founded to address the disparity of wealth in the music industry, and help creatives see a realistic way forward in their careers. For more information about the movement or how to become a part of our beta community, visit www.fanfairapp.com. For more information on the capital raise, reach out to [email protected]

