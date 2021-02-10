Fan-Favorite Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst® is Returning to McDonald's Nationwide

Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will begin rolling out in select locations this month and will be in participating restaurants across the country by June, so fans can kickstart summer with this refreshing favorite. Until then, customers can input their zip code into our Hi-C Orange tracker (mcdfinder.com) – which will be updated on a weekly basis starting Monday – to find the closest McDonald's already offering the delicious orange drink.

When asked for a comment following their successful meeting, our social media manager said, "WE DID IT! sure, i created the v impressive Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst presentation for my boss, but i couldn't have done it without u all, the real MVPs! ur fandom over the years, countless tweets and even IRL petitions are what brought Hi-C back. thx again for the pep talk this am and for making it easy to spread this little bit of joy - seeya in the DMs to celebrate!"

The loyal fandom of this deliciously fun and fruity beverage that teases your taste buds dates back to 1955, when it first debuted on McDonald's menus. The non-carbonated Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink returns to menus alongside the carbonated Fanta® Orange offering, making our legendary orange drink roster once again complete.

Keep your eyes peeled and prepare your taste buds, Lavaburst lovers – you can get a Hi-C Orange for yourself soon via carry-out, drive thru, the McDonald's app or McDelivery .

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. Our portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other sparkling soft drinks. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Morgan O'Marra

morgan.o'[email protected]



SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC

Related Links

http://www.mcdonalds.com

