Fan-Favorite Makes a Return to Yoshinoya's Menu - Orange Chicken is Back!

Originally introduced as a limited time offer, this premium dish quickly grew a devoted following of fans. Inspired by the flavors of Asian cuisine, Yoshinoya's skilled chefs developed a crave-worthy dish that balances the sweet and savory sauce with a burst of heat produced by a variety of chilis. Orange Chicken features premium ingredients including light & crispy tempura white-meat chicken tossed in Yoshinoya's signature orange sauce and served on a fluffy bed of our award-winning rice.

"We have done a great deal of research around what our guests want to see on our menu," says Bobby Williams, VP of Marketing. "By bringing back Orange Chicken, we feel like we are satisfying our customers' needs. We've launched Orange Chicken three times before and we have been incredibly encouraged by customers' positive response. We are thrilled to add this limited time offer to our menu again."

All store locations have added Orange Chicken to their menus as of November 26, 2019 and will also continue to offer Yoshinoya's iconic menu items including Original Beef, Teriyaki Chicken, Habanero Chicken, Grilled Tilapia and Sweet Chili Shrimp – all served with its award-winning steamed rice.

About Yoshinoya:

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States. The menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl© that started it all in 1899. Yoshinoya has more than 100+ restaurants in California with plans for expansion through additional company restaurants. For more information, visit http://www.YoshinoyaAmerica.com

