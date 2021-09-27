Fan Favorite "Mean Girls" Returns: Crazy Maple Studio Launches Story Extension On Mobile

The first of three immersive storylines, "Burn Book Revisited," has launched its first episodes to great fanfare in the "Chapters: Interactive Stories" app. The series features Crazy Maple Studio's beloved choose your own outcome and custom avatars, as the player steps into the shoes of high school reporter Felicia Peterson in the aftermath surrounding the infamous Burn Book at North Shore High School. "Burn Book" will include 20 serialized fiction episodes released over the next five weeks.

Upon completion of "Burn Book: Revisited" players will be able to continue their journey through the MEAN GIRLS universe with two additional titles to follow culminating in an ending that will have MEAN GIRLS fans raving.

"The MEAN GIRLS property is such a fan favorite for "Chapters: Interactive Stories" players, we knew these stories would be well-received in the mobile choose your own outcome format," said Joey Jia, CEO of Crazy Maple Studio.

"Whether you're a new fan or a fan of the original story, the small screen allows players to immerse themselves in a new way at North Shore High School," Jia continued.

The Crazy Maple Studio-Paramount licensing deal comes just in time for super fans to get caught up on North Shore High School shenanigans before annual Mean Girls Day celebrated on October 3rd this year.

About Crazy Maple Studio

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Crazy Maple Studio is an innovator in creating serialized fiction communities for storytellers and readers. With more than 40 million global downloads, 1,200 authors, and translations into 13 languages, Crazy Maple Studio believes everyone has a story to tell and supports both independent and award-winning authors to their most ardent fans. Crazy Maple Studio apps blend animation, music, sound effects, and gamification for an immersive reading experience. Founded in 2007 with the launch of "choose your own outcome" app "Chapters Interactive Stories," followed by "Spotlight," Crazy Maple Studios continues to innovate in new genres such as romance, with "Kiss" and thriller app "Scream". "Chapters : Interactive Stories," "Kiss, "Spotlight," and "Scream" are all available in iOS and Android. More information: https://crazymaplestudios.com/

About Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of ViacomCBS, a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television Studios, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group

