Fan Favorite Pizzas Return to Donatos Menu

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for piling fresh, premium toppings Edge to Edge® on its famous thin crust pizzas for over 58 years, Donatos is excited to announce it is bringing back two popular pizzas for a limited time with the return of the Spicy Pepperoni Pizza and the 150 Pepperoni Pizza to all of its traditional restaurants beginning today.

The Spicy Pepperoni Pizza is loaded Edge to Edge® with 100 pieces of spicy pepperoni, banana peppers, aged smoked Provolone and Romano cheeses, and a generous finish of crushed red pepper. The 150 Pepperoni Pizza is covered Edge to Edge® with 150 pieces of crispy heritage pepperoni and aged smoked Provolone cheese. Both large pizzas are available for just $1 more than a large one-topping pizza.

"We've been known for our pepperoni pizza since the very beginning, and these two pizzas really take it to another level," said Donatos CEO Tom Krouse. "Our fans have continually asked us to bring these pizzas back to our menu, and we are looking forward to introducing them to new customers as well."

The addition of these two pizzas to the brand's pizza lineup adds more variety to the Donatos menu that also includes oven-baked subs and wings, fresh salads, appetizers, and desserts. As an added convenience, all menu items are available for pick-up and delivery as well as to dine in. Customers can also earn Rewards points on every purchase by joining the Rewards program at www.donatos.com/rewards.

About Donatos

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With more than 350 locations in 21 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 169 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 182 non-traditional locations (171 locations with Red Robin, 10 sports and entertainment venues, and one REEF Kitchen). For more information about Donatos, visit donatos.com, like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram.

