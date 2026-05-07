Fan Foods Co.™ and Poppowls™ Launch Licensed Snack Portfolio Featuring Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Properties Across Major Retailers

Innovative, better-for-you snacks from Fan Foods Co.™, and collectible Poppowls™ at-home movie kits, roll out nationwide at Walmart and Target

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan Foods Co.™ and Poppowls™ are bringing licensed entertainment properties to the snack aisle with a portfolio of character-inspired products tied to some of the world's most recognizable franchises, including Disney, Marvel and Star Wars.

The brands' growing portfolio, anchored by Fan Foods' better-for-you tortilla chips and veggie puffs, and Poppowls™ at-home movie popcorn kits, will be available through exclusive retail partnerships with Walmart and Target throughout 2026.

Fan Foods Co.™ and Poppowls™ are bringing licensed entertainment properties to the snack aisle with a portfolio of character-inspired products tied to some of the world’s most recognizable franchises, including Disney, Marvel and Star Wars.

Walmart has secured an exclusive on the majority of Poppowls™ at-home movie popcorn kits through the end of the year, capturing key movie releases, seasonal moments and cultural celebrations throughout the year. Meanwhile, Target will exclusively carry Fan Foods™ chips and puffs, as well as Poppowls™ microwave popcorn 5-packs and seasoning, along with four Poppowls™ at-home movie popcorn kits featuring Spider-Man, Darth Vader, Stitch and Disney Princess themes.

Fan Foods™ will debut its first product in May with the Fan Foods' Grogu Tortilla Chip, timed to the upcoming release of The Mandalorian‑related content. A broader in‑line rollout begins June 7, featuring:

Darth Vader, Stitch and Grogu Tortilla Chips from Fan Foods™

Fan Foods' Spidey and Friends, Mickey Mouse and Frozen Veggie Puffs (select distribution on certain SKUs)

Four Poppowls™ Movie Night Kits (Spider-Man, Darth Vader, Stitch and Princess)

Poppowls™ 5-Packs (Darth Vader, Stitch, Avengers and Princess)

Poppowls™ are designed as a complete at-home movie theater experience, combining snack food with collectible elements. Each kit includes one collectible themed bucket, two character-themed sharing bowls, two bags of microwaveable popcorn and a generous packet of character-inspired seasoning.

"Fan Foods™ and Poppowls were created to bring fans closer to the stories and characters they love in a completely new way," explained Robert Rosenberg, "Chief Crunch Officer" of Poppowls™ and Fan Foods™. "We're not just serving up snacks, but we're crafting edible experiences that transport you into the worlds you love most. From epic galaxies to iconic heroes, every detail, from flavors to the shapes of the chips and puffs, is thoughtfully designed to celebrate the fandoms that fuel your imagination. By combining high-quality ingredients, collectible elements and playful, character-driven designs, we're turning everyday snacking and movie nights into immersive, memorable and fun experiences for fans of all ages."

The brands' product philosophy centers on four core principles: quality, innovation, partnerships and fun. More specifically, all Fan Foods' snacks are made without artificial preservatives, flavors or colors, and utilize avocado oil in place of commonly used seed oils such as canola, soybean or sunflower oil. The company's tortilla chips are gluten-free, seed oil-free and made with 100% natural ingredients.

Fan Foods™ is initially focused on chips and puffs, with plans to expand into additional categories later this year.

By combining licensed entertainment properties with better-for-you ingredients and interactive packaging, Fan Foods™ aims to carve out a new niche at the intersection of snacking and fandom.

About Fan Foods Co. ™

Fan Foods™ is a better‑for‑you snack company focused on tortilla chips, veggie puffs and complementary snack formats inspired by the world's most beloved entertainment franchises. Using high‑quality ingredients such as avocado oil and 100% natural seasonings, Fan Foods creates character‑driven snacks that deliver big flavor without artificial preservatives, flavors or colors.

About Poppowls ™

Poppowls™ is an at‑home movie theater brand that turns ordinary nights into blockbuster‑worthy events. Each Poppowls™ kit pairs theater‑style popcorn and bold seasonings with collectible character buckets and bowls, bringing to life iconic franchises from galaxies far, far away to beloved animated worlds. Designed for families and fans of all ages, Poppowls™ transforms snacking into a playful, shareable experience.

Media Contact:

Taylor DeVries

[email protected]

SOURCE Fan Foods Co.