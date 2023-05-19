Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market size to grow by USD 3,064.31 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by growing use of semiconductor ICs in IoT - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fan-out wafer level packaging market size is set to grow by USD 3064.31 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for compactly designed electronics. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

The report on the fan-out wafer-level packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Increased demand for compactly designed electronics

Growing use of semiconductor ICs in IoT

Rapid adoption of FinFET technology

Market Trend

Increasing adoption of semiconductor ICs in automobiles

Rising panel-level packaging

Incorporation of more functionalities in smartphones

Market Challenges

Increased production costs because of warpage

Cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry

Highly complex design of ICs

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The fan-out wafer level packaging market is segmented by technology (high density and standard density), type (200 mm, 300 mm, and panel), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

The market share growth by the high-density segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market has witnessed a growth momentum owing to the increased investments in the development of high-density FOWLP. APAC is estimated to contribute 77% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing government initiatives for the expansion of the semiconductor packaging industry in APAC countries will increase the growth of the market.

The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. View Sample Report

The fan-out wafer-level packaging market covers the following areas:

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market Sizing

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Amkor Technology Inc.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Deca Technologies Inc.

Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co. Ltd.

nepes Corp.

Nordson Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Onto Innovation Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Powertech Technology Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association

SUSS MICROTEC SE

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Unisem M Berhad

UTAC Holdings Ltd.

Winbond Electronics Corp.

Yield Engineering Systems

Yole Group

Infineon Technologies AG

amkor.com- The company offers fan out wafer level packaging schemes for System in Package or SIP and chip scale to 3D systems.

aseglobal.com- The company offers fan out wafer level packaging with fan out package on package or FOPoP with density interconnection fan out multi chip modules under its subsidiary called Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd.

thinkdeca.com- The company offers Fan out Wafer Level Packaging for M series semi conductor industries.

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3064.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 17.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key countries US, Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Deca Technologies Inc., Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co. Ltd., nepes Corp., Nordson Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Onto Innovation Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Powertech Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association, SUSS MICROTEC SE, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Unisem M Berhad, UTAC Holdings Ltd., Winbond Electronics Corp., Yield Engineering Systems, Yole Group, and Infineon Technologies AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

