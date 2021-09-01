Fan-out Wafer-Level Packaging Market to Record Growth Worth USD 1.60 billion during 2021-2025 with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Amkor Technology Inc. Emerging as Dominant Players |Technavio

Factors such as increased demand for compactly designed electronics, growing uses of semiconductor ICs in IoT, and rapid adoption of FinFET technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the highly complex design of ICs and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry will hinder the market's growth in the long run.

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market is segmented as below:

Technology

High Density



Standard Density

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The fan-out wafer level packaging market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the major vendors of the fan-out wafer level packaging market in the electronic components industry include Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Cypress Semiconductor Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, JCET Group Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fan-out wafer level packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

The report also covers the following areas:

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market size

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market trends

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market industry analysis

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fan-out wafer level packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fan-out wafer level packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fan-out wafer level packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fan-out wafer level packaging market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

High density - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Standard density - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amkor Technology Inc.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

JCET Group Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

