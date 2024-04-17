FAN OUTFITTERS CONTINUES NATIONAL EXPANSION WITH NEW LOCATIONS IN 2024

Group Behind Hat Retailer Lids Continues Rollout of New Category of Stores Aimed to Support the Local Sports Fan

INDIANAPOLIS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan Outfitters, a new dynamic business unit of Lids Sports Group, is proud to continue its national expansion, bringing the ultimate destination for sports enthusiasts to support all of their favorite local teams to communities across the country. The latest store opened its doors in North Tampa in January, marking the beginning of a new era for Fan Outfitters as the go-to retailer for sports fans.

Fan Outfitters is the one-stop shop for both the ultimate and everyday sports fan, offering an unparalleled selection of local sports teams' products. At the heart of Fan Outfitters lies an extensive and varied product selection catering to local consumers and a commitment to filling the void for sports fans who seek accessibility to authentic and relevant gear through in-person shopping experiences. Stores will also be the first destination to celebrate your favorite teams' successes, offering a comprehensive range of championship products after major sporting milestones and events like the Super Bowl, World Series, Stanley Cup, NBA Finals, MLS Cup, and NCAA Championships.

With a commitment to localization, Fan Outfitters seeks to service the local fan with their favorite professional, minor league, collegiate and, in some cases, high school teams. The stores aim to develop new fans through captivating retail experiences, providing a unique space for engagement between teams and their supporters.

"Fan Outfitters' mission is to create a space where fans can unite through the excitement and passion of their team's traditions while also finding the newest and most extensive range of products," said Sean McCabe, SVP, Corporate Development & Strategy, Lids. "We are committed to being the go-to destination for all your favorite team's gear while providing fans with a tangible way to represent and engage with their local teams."

More than just a retail outlet, Fan Outfitters locations are designed to be community hubs, fostering engagement between teams and their devoted fanbases. Going beyond retail, the stores will host various events, including player meet-and-greets and talent appearances. This unique opportunity allows fans to connect with their favorite local teams on a personal level, enhancing the overall fan experience.

About Fan Outfitters

Fan Outfitters is the one-stop shop for the ultimate and everyday sports fan looking for the hottest brands to support their favorite local professional and collegiate teams. Fan Outfitters locations are designed with the purpose of serving as a community hub where local pro and collegiate teams can engage their fans through a captivating retail experience. Fan Outfitters is meant to be the first destination where fans can celebrate their local team's success as the go-to retailer for championship gear. With locations in regions with passionate sports fanbases including Texas, Georgia, Arizona, Kentucky and many more, Fan Outfitters offers the widest selection of local sports and pop culture products in each market. Fan Outfitters is part of Lids Sports Group, which also operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates.

