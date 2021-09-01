FANA Rebrands, Moves Forward as the Florida Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

"The administration of anesthesia by nurses began more than 150 years ago and has been an essential part of what CRNAs do in caring for patients in every setting including traditional hospital and obstetrical surgical suites, interventional pain management, critical care units, ambulatory surgical centers, and on the frontlines," said John McDonough, EdD, CRNA, and one of Florida's only CRNAs granted permission to use the title, nurse anesthesiologist.

In 2019 Dr. McDonough petitioned the Florida Board of Nursing and received a unanimous declaratory statement that he could use "nurse anesthesiologist" as a descriptor for his role along with the official CRNA designation. This action placed Florida in step with the growing national acknowledgment of the term "nurse anesthesiologist" for CRNAs.

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has recognized the optional titles "nurse anesthesiologist" and "Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologist," and last month the organization announced the formal use of nurse anesthesiology in its name signifying their members' expertise in practicing anesthesia in their role as advanced practice nurses.

"Nurse anesthesiology is the first profession to own the responsibility of anesthesia delivery," according to AANA President Steven M. Sertich, CRNA, MAE, JD, Esquire. "Today, nurse anesthesiology remains one of the nation's most innovative fields of science."

As advanced practice nurses, CRNAs practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered. CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural and medically underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams. As expert clinicians with specialized skills in advanced airway and ventilator management, advanced hemodynamic monitoring, and advanced patient assessment, CRNAs have expanded the nation's critical care workforce, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national association unveiled its new logo and core purpose, "CRNA focused. CRNA inspired." during its Annual Congress which was held virtually August 13-17. The AANA's Annual Congress is the largest educational event in nurse anesthesia.

