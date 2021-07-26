Fanadise leads the way for Influencers

"NFTs enable us to bring real utility value to the crypto-space," said Bartek Sibiga - former skiing champion and co-founder of Fanadise. "NFTs are the future. At the moment they are mostly speculative assets, but we are now showing that they have a real utility value."

A $250,000 Token of Love

Selling her world-first concept of 'Digital love,' for a staggering $250,000 Marti Renti (real name Marta Rentel), is a trailblazer into the possibilities of Fanadise's NFT technology. The 26-year-old media personality - who has millions of followers on Youtube, Instagram and TikTok - explained the concept of her 'Love NFT.'

"Today, with social media, we all have an online persona. It's kind of our 'Digital DNA,'" she says. "We forget that many types of love are actually transactional. I want women to think about what they get in return for their love."

Marti, who is known for her participation in shows such as Fame or Shame and Fame MMA, will also have dinner with the person who bought her digital love. She is curious to meet the like-minded person who invested in her concept. Neither she nor Sibiga know who the buyer is yet. Being maintained by every computer with a stake in the blockchain, NFT ownership is both secure and immune from interference.

Fanadise sees other uses for NFTs including the sale of exclusive backstage access, private chats and pre-market material to fans. "It could even be used to invest in political futures," says Sigiba. "NFTs enable creative but secure transactions of value which nobody would have thought of before."

