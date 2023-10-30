FANATICS AND BINHO BOARD ANNOUNCE MLS SUBLICENSE DEAL

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fanatics, Inc. and Binho Board ( http://binhoboard.com ) have come together to announce a Major League Soccer sublicense deal that will bring the popular finger-flicking portable soccer style game to MLS fans!

Created back in 2018 by former College athlete Nick Witherill in his backyard, the Binho Board has quickly become the go-to tabletop competition game around the world working with some of the biggest soccer/football clubs including Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC and now teams here in America.

And now with their officially licensed Major League Soccer Binho Boards, fans of Atlanta United FC, Austin FC, CF Montreal, Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire FC, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, DC United, FC Cincinnati, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC, Inter Miami CF, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Minnesota United FC, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls, NYCFC, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC, Sporting Kansas City, St. Louis City SC and Toronto FC can bring their favorite team's board colors back with them and change their tailgate or family gathering into a stadium experience in seconds!

In a statement on the new partnership, Witherill commented, "I'm super excited to be partnered with the MLS and be able to bring each team's brand to life through our boards and products. It's always a big win to collaborate with a league that is growing so quickly and we can't wait to see what the future holds with this partnership."

The new Fanatics / Soccer United Marketing LLC collection is available now at: https://binhoboard.com/collections/mls-collection

