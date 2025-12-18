Fanatics Partners with Pointsville to Advance FanCash, the Currency of Sports

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointsville, a leading digital asset and wallet infrastructure provider, today announced a partnership with Fanatics, a global sports platform and leader in licensed consumer products, collectibles, and sports betting, to launch new capabilities for FanCash distribution. Through the Pointsville platform, Fanatics can connect partners with their loyalty program and give more people the opportunity to experience all the ways FanCash can be used across their sports ecosystem.

Pointsville's platform enables organizations to distribute FanCash through customized campaigns and promotions using a variety of digital and in-person delivery mechanisms–including unique codes, links, QR codes, and more. The suite of loyalty and wallet solutions prioritizes security, flexibility, and a seamless user experience.

FanCash is Fanatics' loyalty currency and can be redeemed across the ecosystem for gear, collectibles, tickets, bonus bets and one-of-a-kind experiences. Fans can also earn FanCash as they shop, bet and collect with Fanatics.

"Loyalty is moving from isolated programs to unified and interoperable models," said Gabor Gurbacs, founder and CEO of Pointsville. "FanCash shows what that future looks like, giving fans the ability to earn and redeem value across experiences. Pointsville is proud to provide an infrastructure that helps make this transition possible."

For Pointsville, the partnership marks a defining step in its role as the infrastructure behind next-generation loyalty and digital asset initiatives. By powering programs at this scale, Pointsville is advancing its mission to transform digital assets and reshape how value moves between brands, partners, and fans worldwide.

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

About Pointsville

Pointsville is a leader in asset digitization and loyalty technology, operating as a comprehensive infrastructure provider for both offchain and onchain asset issuance and management. Founded in 2020, Pointsville empowers its partners to efficiently create, manage, and service digital assets via a suite of platform-as-a-service products. Learn more at pointsville.com.

About Fanatics

Fanatics is a leading global sports platform. We ignite the passions of global sports fans and maximize the presence and reach for our hundreds of sports partners globally by offering products and services across Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, and Fanatics Betting & Gaming, allowing sports fans to Buy, Collect, and Bet. Through the Fanatics platform, sports fans can buy licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hardgoods; collect physical and digital trading cards, sports memorabilia, and other digital assets; and bet as the company builds its Sportsbook and iGaming platform. Fanatics has an established database of over 100 million global sports fans; a global partner network with over 900 sports properties, including major national and international professional sports leagues, players associations, teams, colleges, college conferences and retail partners, over 5,000 athletes and celebrities, and over 250 exclusive athletes; and over 2,000 retail locations, including our Lids retail stores. Our more than 22,000 employees (including our Lids business) are committed to relentlessly enhancing the fan experience and delighting sports fans globally.

