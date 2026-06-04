Fanatyco Launches Premium Activewear and Streetwear Brand for FIFA World Cup 2026

Eight national team lines span SPF 50+ compression jerseys, women's high-performance activewear, and team-coded streetwear essentials.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanatyco, a new premium activewear and streetwear brand for soccer fans, has launched its full range at fanatyco.com ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. Founded by husband-and-wife co-founders Erez and Dannah Kanaan, the brand serves fans across eight national team lines. USA, Mexico, and Canada (host nations) are live now, with Argentina, Brazil, Germany, England, and Japan following by the end of the week.

Fanatyco Founder - Erez Kanaan - Headshot

Fanatyco's range covers the full fan wardrobe — game day, training, watch party, and everyday — and includes categories most fan apparel brands ignore.

The brand's SPF 50+ Compression Jerseys are the only fan apparel in market with built-in UV protection at the fabric level. Performance-grade compression with moisture-wicking yarn, engineered for fans spending full match days outdoors during the tournament's summer heat windows in Houston, Dallas, Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Phoenix.

Fanatyco's Women's Activewear collection includes high-performance leggings, longline sports bras, and crop tees with team-coded detailing. Built for fans who train, watch, and rep their teams in equal measure.

The Streetwear and Lifestyle line features subtle team-coded tees, long-body player tees, sweatpants, hats, and 5-panel caps. Each piece is designed and built in-house, finished with custom silicone patches, embroidery, and soft woven applications. Engineered athletic fits and premium materials deliberately counter the loud full-kit aesthetic.

"We grew up in the 80s, and we love soccer and fitness. The desire to create a premium activewear brand that homages our beloved teams in a different way was always there. Fanatyco is just that — premium activewear and streetwear that gives subtle retro love to your everyday wear," said Erez Kanaan, CEO and Co-Founder of Fanatyco.

The full Fanatyco range is available at fanatyco.com , with global shipping at launch. The brand also opens its creator partnership program at fanatyco.com/creator-program with tiered commission of 10 to 13 percent on referred sales, a 30-day cookie window, and monthly payouts via impact.com.

ABOUT FANATYCO

Fanatyco is a premium activewear and streetwear brand for the modern soccer supporter. Founded in Scottsdale, Arizona ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, the brand designs performance jerseys, women's activewear, and team-coded lifestyle essentials in-house, serving fans across eight national lines. Fanatyco operates a creator partnership program on impact.com and ships globally.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dannah Kanaan, Co-Founder

Fanatyco

(480) 500-6134

[email protected]

fanatyco.com

SOURCE Fanatyco