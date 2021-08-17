ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanbase , the subscription-based social platform today announced the appointment of Sheraun Britton-Parris as an Advisor to its team. Founded by Isaac Hayes III, Fanbase's core mission is to upend the deeply rooted issues Black creators face in the creator economy while providing streamlined monetization capabilities for all users of the platform. Sheraun is a global executive with more than 20 years of corporate marketing experience within the aviation, beauty, consumer packaged goods, financial services, and travel loyalty industries - conceiving, creating, and launching growth strategies and building high-performing teams.

FANBASE APPOINTS SHERAUN BRITTON-PARRIS AS NEW ADVISOR

"Sheraun is an extremely accomplished business executive who will help us create the appropriate structure to further garner awareness around the Fanbase brand as we work towards a more equitable space within the social media landscape," said Fanbase CEO and Founder, Isaac Hayes III.

"As someone who is intentional about being a force for good and a force for growth, it is an exciting time to work with an organization that is focused on meaningful and purpose-driven work," said Sheraun Britton-Parris, Advisor at Fanbase. "I am looking forward to working with the Fanbase team to help give creators a voice and an environment to truly flourish and feel appreciated."

Sheraun is currently Chief Marketing Officer at VisionLabs B.V., a Computer Vision and Machine Learning company. Previous to that, she served as Head of Portfolio Marketing and Market and Competitive Intelligence at SITA, a technology company in the air travel industry, where she focused on the digitization of customer experiences in airports and on airlines around the world. Before that she was Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Thanks Again LLC, a founder-led venture in the travel loyalty space. There she overhauled the digital experience as well as member and partner engagement across the network. Upon relocating to Atlanta in 2006, she leveraged her marketing expertise in the financial services arena. Her early marketing career began at L'Oreal and Unilever, launching products and brand-building for the Maybelline/Garnier and Lipton Tea franchises, respectively.

Sheraun holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Hampton University and her M.B.A from The Simon Business School at The University of Rochester, where she was a Consortium for Graduate Study in Management (CGSM) Fellow.

About Fanbase:

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Isaac Hayes III, Fanbase is the subscription-based social platform that empowers creators to monetize their content and grow their fanbase. Rooted in community, Fanbase is the first native app with full content monetization, including audio rooms. Gamification features such as virtual currency -- "Love" -- enable fans to reward their favorite creators. The combined monthly subscription fee and virtual currency revenue model offers a gateway for users to unlock exclusive content. The social platform is compatible with IOS and Android devices available in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit https://www.fanbase.app .

