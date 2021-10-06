Fanbase Goes Global Expanding Into 177 Countries

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanbase , the subscription social media platform that empowers any user to monetize their content, announced today, the expansion into 177 countries as it rapidly grows worldwide. On the heels of its successful launches in the United States, Australia, UK and Canada, Fanbase is now available across Europe, Latin America, in Asia and in many countries throughout Africa.

The expansion represents Fanbase's continually growing user base and ongoing commitment to building financial autonomy and wealth within the creator community.

"I started Fanbase with all users and their needs at the forefront. Social media apps need to offer monetization and equality to every user through a level playing field which is exactly what Fanbase is doing, now on a global scale," said Isaac Hayes III, Founder and CEO of Fanbase.

"The move into new territories is testament to the scalability of the platform and Fanbase's ability to support creators around the world," said Ramiro Canovas, CTO of Fanbase. "We've built an app and algorithm that is both innovative and deviates from the traditional ad-focused scope."

Recently, Fanbase announced the addition of the new short-form video and music editor, Flickz , launching on the platform later this fall. The company also recently expanded its diverse and powerful executive team.

Fanbase is a photo, video, audio chat, live streaming and long-form content app that lets any user post to followers for free but also earn revenue by posting exclusive content for subscribers and with virtual currency they call "Love." The platform has attracted high-profile artists and creators to the growing community, including Snoop Dogg, Charlamagne Tha God, Kandi Burruss, Chamillionaire, Roland Martin, and No I.D., among others. Fanbase also tapped the Collab Crib's, Kaelyn Kastle , also Jay Kinda Funny and dancer Taylor Pierce as well as other popular Black Tik-Tok creators for the creation of the Fanbase Creator Advisory Board.

About Fanbase:

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Isaac Hayes III, Fanbase is the subscription-based social platform that empowers all users to monetize their content and grow their fanbase. Rooted in community with the belief that Everyone is a Fan of Something. And Everyone Has a Fanbase., the social platform is the first native app with full content monetization, including audio rooms. Gamification features such as virtual currency called "Love" enables people to pay users for specific content. The combined monthly subscription and virtual currency model offers users an opportunity to generate revenue for all their content including exclusive posts. The social platform is compatible with IOS and Android, and is available globally. For more information, visit fanbase.app .

