FanClub Sports Appoints Sports M&A Veteran Jason Lohe as President

TORONTO and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FanClub Sports is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Lohe as President of its high-growth sports fintech and blockchain startup. Jason will lead FanClub's efforts in securing minority stakes in sports teams and structuring retail transactions for clubs across North American major leagues, European football, and other professional teams across the planet.

Founder & CEO of FanClub Sports David Mirynech, "We're very honoured to have Jason join the team. His deep roots across the major leagues and his extensive sports investment banking experience and capital network significantly aid FanClub in its vision to architect the next generation of pro sports ownership. Jason undoubtedly sees the level of opportunity before us to provide meaningful liquidity to pro sports teams that is reimagined by a blockchain-based capital markets stack and tokenized/NFT-based ownership. Jason provides our company with a firm lead and established presence in the Bay Area as we continue to grow our global team."

Jason is an executive with over two decades of experience in both the sports and financial services industries working for MLS, The Oakland A's, Octagon Sports Agency, JP Morgan, AIG, and Morgan Stanley.

Jason has also established and owned an SEC-registered RIA focused on high net worth executives and professional athletes where he was one of the few registered advisers with the NFL Players Association.

Jason' entrepreneurial endeavours include co-founding an investment banking and merchant banking firm with a focus on MES, media, entertainment, and sports, that facilitated the sale of professional sports franchises.

"Having conducted several transactions across professional sports the need for a technology-enabled liquidity solution has been very apparent to me. FanClub's product-first focus and aim to enable retail (fan) investor access to streamline private capital formation in the sports world stood out to me as a unique approach. I'm excited to contribute to this forward-thinking organization," said Jason Lohe.

About FanClub Sports

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in the Bay Area and Madrid, FanClub Sports is a sports investment platform and community that democratizes access to investing in pro sports. FanClub provides team owners and limited partners (LPs) with financing and liquidity while giving investors and fans a chance to own professional sports clubs. FanClub's mission is to make sports ownership available for everyone.

Start investing with FanCub

Learn more about how FanClub can work with your team

Follow our newsletter on Substack

Follow FanClub Sports on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram

Contacts

David Mirynech: Co-Founder & CEO

[email protected]

(905) 359 1698

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1662016/FANCLUB_Sports_Capital_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FanClub Sports