FanCom Global and Luckmon Forge Strategic Partnership, Launching in Japan on April 5th

IRVINE, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan Communications Global, based in Shibuya, Tokyo, a leading player in overseas smartphone app development agency and hyper-casual game publishing, has announced a pivotal business alliance with Luckmon Inc, based in Irvine, CA. The partnership marks the introduction of Luckmon's mobile gaming platform to Japanese audiences, starting on April 5th, 2024.

FanComm Global, a Tokyo-based leader in app development gaming, partners with Luckmon, an AdTech Gaming platform in CA. Post this FanComm Global and Luckmon forge a pivotal partnership. Get rewards simply by playing your favorite mobile games. Invite a friend, and get started on your earning journey with Luckmon!

Luckmon, a popular platform for mobile gamers, debuted in the US on Google Play in September of 2022, amassing over 500,000 downloads and boasting a user base of 1 million gamers nationwide. This recent collaboration between Fan Communications Global and Luckmon signifies an exciting expansion into the Japanese market.

Introducing Luckmon: A Gaming Platform Like No Other

Luckmon offers a unique platform designed exclusively for gamers, providing a range of incentives that enhance the gaming experience and ignite players' passion.

Key Features Include:

Accumulate Gems and Points: Earn rewards by playing popular games, with bonuses available for completing in-game missions.

Redeem Rewards: Exchange gems for e-money or gift cards in the Luckmon Shop

Special Launch Bonuses for Japanese Users

In celebration of the platform's Japanese debut, Luckmon has curated a selection of enticing bonuses for users:

Welcome Gift: All users receive 100 gems as a one-time welcome gift. Friend Invitation Mission: Earn 200 gems for each successful friend invitation, with unlimited earning potential. Daily Bonuses: Spin the roulette wheel daily to win gems, tickets, and more. Bonus Coin Slots: Try your luck on the slots to win tickets, experience points, and other rewards, while competing against other players.

Statements from Fan Communications Global and Luckmon

Tetsuya Endo, CEO of Fan Communications Global, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Luckmon is already embraced by over 1 million mobile gamers in North America. Leveraging our expertise in marketing solutions and agency business, we are committed to delivering the value of Luckmon to Japanese mobile gamers and expanding opportunities for advertisers."

David Son, CEO of Luckmon, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to bring Luckmon's services to Japan. Together, we aim to create a service that seamlessly connects users and advertisers in the domestic mobile game market, unlocking new realms of fun and innovation."

With this collaboration, Fan Communications Global and Luckmon aim to transform Japan's mobile gaming, providing gamers exceptional rewards and advertisers unprecedented opportunities for engagement.

Website: https://www.luckmon.com/

SOURCE Luckmon