FanConnect a hit with MLB

"FanConnect has been a fantastic addition to our sponsorship asset mix," says Sergio del Prado, Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships for the San Diego Padres. "From the first year we brought it in our partners have loved it and demand for it has grown exponentially. It's also a great price point, has clean and has eye catching graphics, and we can target different segments of our audience as needed. We are also able to update the artwork ourselves and get up and running almost instantly - a huge plus to working with the FanConnect team."

FanConnect content can be found on virtually every screen in the ballpark, from clubs and suites, to concourses, concessions, clubhouses, and specialty areas.

New for 2019, FanConnect introduced FanConnect Touch; an interactive, intuitive way to give fans control of their seat and suite experience. Live TV feeds, replays, food ordering, fantasy stats, exclusive content and offers, and the ability to integrate content like team apps, betting, and more - all at your fingertips. "The initial interest in FanConnect Touch has been dramatic," says Larry Witherspoon, FanConnect CEO. "Every team we speak with has ideas on how to leverage FanConnect touch for their venue. We expect to deliver touch solutions to several MLB venues in 2019."

About FanConnect

FanConnect provides leading-edge technology to create and distribute engaging content over any infrastructure. Installed in over 60 premier collegiate and professional venues, the FanConnect platform enhances the fan experience, maximizes sponsorship revenue, and increases brand exposure. For more information on FanConnect, please visit FanConnect.tv or contact Larry Witherspoon at larry.witherspoon@fanconnect.tv.

