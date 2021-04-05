Fancy Feast Releases Petites Feast Cookbook- A Recipe Guide for Humans Inspired by Their New Single Serve Entrees for Cats

Carefully crafted by Fancy Feast's in-house chef, Amanda Hassner, along with guest additions from James Beard Award Nominee, Jerrelle Guy, and actor turned baker, Josh Snyder, the Petites Feast Cookbook allows cat owners to take part in the dining experience with their cats.

"From Chicken and Ramen with Tomato Honey Butter Sauce to Whitefish and Asparagus with Beurre Blanc, the cookbook features recipes that are elevated but easy enough to whip up on a weeknight," said Fancy Feast's in-house chef, Amanda Hassner. "Each dish was inspired by the small-plate restaurant trend. The recipes are for humans but were created in honor of the dishes you will be serving your cat."

Now available at major retailers in stores and online, Fancy Feast Petites offers the right amount of food for a single entree without the mess of leftovers. Cat owners can simply snap a divided tray in half for two separate portions!

"Fancy Feast Petites was created by cat lovers for cat lovers," said Lauren Pershing, Brand Manager at Fancy Feast. "We're so excited to offer this new single serve line -- not only is it a more convenient option for cat owners, but it's also an elevated experience meant to please our cats' refined palates while getting them the nutrients they need."

Fancy Feast Petites single serve entrées come in three decadent flavor profiles, Petites Seared Salmon Entrée with Spinach In Gravy, Petites Ocean Whitefish Entrée with Tomato In Gravy and Petites Grilled Chicken Entrée with Rice In Gravy.

Fancy Feast Petites are now available in two 1.4oz servings for a suggested retail price of $1.07.

For more information about Fancy Feast Petites, visit https://www.purina.com/fancy-feast/petites-single-serve-wet-cat-food.

Download the digital Fancy Feast Petites recipes here.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 49 million dogs and 66 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

