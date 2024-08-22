Fancy Feast Unveils "Set for Delight" Dinnerware Collection in Collaboration with Fashion Icon Jenna Lyons

The "Set for Delight" Collection

The "Set for Delight" collection includes a total of eight dishes, comprised of four sets of two matching hand-drawn dishes for cats and their owners, giving cat lovers a memorable dining experience alongside their favorite feline.

Inspired by the playful nature of her three cats – Charlie, Rimba and Roo (also known as Megatron) – Jenna combined her design expertise with the thoughtful touches that Fancy Feast is known for to help bring this unique collection to life.

"This collection allowed me to bring together two of my passions – designing beautiful objects and my cats," said Lyons. "Mealtime is a special bonding moment for cats and their owners – myself included! – and when it comes to giving cats a delightful dining experience, no one does it better than Fancy Feast."

The limited-edition dinnerware collection was developed with the same detail and expertise that goes into crafting every Fancy Feast recipe, including insights from Purina's pet behaviorist Dr. Annie Valuska and in-house Chef Amanda Hassner.

"My cats are truly the heart of our home. We treat them like gold and shower them with love, starting with their favorite Fancy Feast recipes," said Lyons. "I call them my 'little goldies.' I can't wait for more cats and their owners to enjoy the "Set for Delight" collection and make more memories over delicious meals, just as I have with mine."

In addition to the dinnerware, the Collection also includes four delectable offerings from across the Fancy Feast portfolio including Gems, Petites, Medleys and Broths.

Where to Buy

The "Set for Delight" collection will be available for pre-order on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 12pm ET on MyFancyFeast.com, while supplies last. Cat lovers can also enter the "Set for Delight" giveaway at FancyFeast.com for a chance to win the limited-edition dinnerware collection (up to three Grand Prize winners). See rules and enter here.

Building on the success of the Fancy Feast cookbook, launched in 2021, and Gatto Bianco, the brand's pop-up trattoria (for humans!) in 2022, the "Set for Delight" collection is the newest way that Fancy Feast is showing cat owners the delight it brings to cats at every meal.

For more information, visit FancyFeast.com.

** 2024 $ Share of Wet Cat in Combined Nielsen AOC + Pet Retail + ECOM 52 weeks ending 7/13/24.

