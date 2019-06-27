Fandango LATAM Leverages CleverTap's Intent Based Segmentation To Transform Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fandango Latin America, the region's leading online movie ticketing service, today announced that it is leveraging CleverTap's Intent Based Segmentation (IBS) capability to improve marketing results and accurately predict campaign ROI. IBS helps the Fandango team optimize purchase experience, increase retention rates and improve outcomes for undecided users with personalized content.

IBS is a segmentation technique that uses CleverTap's Coeus Data-Science Engine to segment an audience based on how high (or low) their intent is to perform (or not perform) a set of actions such as uninstalling an app or purchasing a ticket. Using three Intent Segments - Most Likely, Moderately Likely and Least Likely - IBS enables highly-targeted messaging campaigns that drive niche user groups toward a path of conversion.

"At Fandango LATAM, we embrace cultures and viewing habits of audiences across 5,500 screens in 11 countries. CleverTap's experience optimization platform helps us deliver personalized engagement while driving growth on a single, integrated web and mobile app platform," said Sergio Tang, Marketing Director at Fandango Latam. "Using IBS has helped us to proactively identify a subset of users likely to uninstall the app from an install base of almost a million users. Sending focused campaigns to a subset of 2,000 to 3,000 people reduced our uninstall rates by 1 to 2 percent and lowered campaign costs significantly."

With the deployment of CleverTap IBS, Fandango LATAM brings a deeper context to its marketing strategies and develops new ways of delivering compelling experiences, including:

Optimizing Cost Per Acquisition (CPA)

Increasing Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Optimizing marketing spends

Creating tailored messaging, creatives and offers for undecided users

Fandango LATAM is moving away from static rule-based marketing to goal-based marketing that identifies the most likely customer segments to accomplish an outcome based on dynamic, real-time digital interactions of users for a much more contextual and scalable approach.

"Growth teams often spend a significant portion of their marketing budget on acquiring users. However, boosting conversion, lifetime value and retention rates is an ongoing challenge. With Intent Based Segmentation, you can adopt different campaign strategies to tip fence sitters over to purchase or try some Hail Mary's at your least likely to purchase audience. You can even leave your 'most likely to purchase' audience alone. Understanding intent is a pretty strong campaign optimization technique to drive higher conversions and reduce churn," said Sunil Thomas, Co-Founder, and CEO at CleverTap.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is a customer lifecycle management platform that helps brands deliver delightful customer experiences at scale. Over 8,000 companies around the world, including Vodafone, Star, Fandango LATAM, Sony, Domino's Pizza, GO-JEK, Cleartrip and BookMyShow trust CleverTap to deliver personalized experiences and improve the impact of omnichannel marketing across the entire customer lifecycle. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of San Francisco, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter .

ABOUT FANDANGO LATAM

Fandango Latam www.fandango.lat is a subsidiary of Fandango Media LLC, an NBCUniversal and Warner Bros company, which has operations in eleven countries in the region; among them Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Argentina. In Brazil, Ingresso operates as a subsidiary of Fandango.

Press Contact

Ketan Pandit

PR for CleverTap

ketan@clevertap.com

SOURCE CleverTap

Related Links

http://www.clevertap.com

