Fandango Unites Its Two Popular Streaming Services On Vudu, Creating The Ultimate On-Demand Entertainment Platform - New Service Will Become The Official Movie And TV Store On Roku

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fandango, the ultimate digital network for all things entertainment, announced today that it is uniting its two popular movie and TV streaming services, Vudu and FandangoNOW, creating a bigger, better on-demand entertainment platform on Vudu. Starting today, the newly updated Vudu will replace FandangoNOW as the official movie and TV store on Roku®, the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.1 Vudu uses Roku Pay, a fast and simple way to pay on Roku streaming devices.

The new Vudu service will offer more than 200,000 new release and catalog movies and TV shows to rent or buy, including the largest collection of 4K UHD titles and thousands of titles to watch for free – all with no subscription required. Top new releases available on Vudu include "F9: The Fast Saga," Pixar's "Luca," "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," "Peter Rabbit 2," "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard," "A Quiet Place Part II," Disney's "Cruella," "Godzilla vs. Kong," "In the Heights" and more. Arriving next Tuesday on Vudu is Marvel Studios' "Black Widow."

Vudu, which was acquired by Fandango in 2020, is available in more than 75 million U.S. TV-connected device households, according to The NPD Group*. Vudu has more than 60 million registered users and serves millions of consumers daily across Smart TVs, connected devices, mobile and online.

"At Fandango, we've been building a digital network that super-serves tens of millions of fans across the entire entertainment lifecycle, from movie and TV discovery with Rotten Tomatoes, to our three theatrical ticketing apps and now an even larger scale Vudu on-demand streaming destination," said Fandango President Paul Yanover. "During a time where consumers have a myriad of viewing options, we're proud to deliver a service that presents an unparalleled library of content, many titles that are not available on subscription services, and the flexibility to pay as you go."

"Consumer excitement for premium video on-demand has grown significantly as users turn to streaming to access the latest movies and TV show releases," said Tedd Cittadine, Vice President, Content Partnerships, Roku. "We're thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Fandango as we build a future where all TV will be streamed by creating a seamless experience for users to discover and enjoy premium video on-demand releases."

Vudu delivers multiple 4K Ultra HD audio-visual experiences, including premium formats such as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision and is available on the industry's widest selection of platforms and devices such as Samsung, LG and Vizio Smart TVs, the Roku platform, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, PlayStation, Xbox, TiVo and more. Other benefits include personalized deals with Mix & Match bundles; family-friendly features like Kids Mode; and everything consumers need to manage their digital collections, such as list-building and easy ways to transfer physical discs to digital.

Today's launch furthers Fandango's mission to usher fans to premium entertainment experiences when and where they want them – in theaters on the big screen, at home and on the go. By bringing its two services together on Vudu, Fandango will be able to rapidly innovate and make bolder, faster enhancements to benefit consumers and partners, especially important during an ever-changing media landscape. Vudu's size, reach and breadth of content, paired with Fandango's scale in theatrical ticketing, will provide even more opportunities for studios, brands and marketers to reach a massive high value entertainment audience.

Starting today, FandangoNOW customers can transfer their accounts and movie and TV collections to Vudu. Access to their libraries will thereafter be provided through Vudu. The Movie Store and TV Store on Roku devices will automatically update from FandangoNOW to the new Vudu.

About Fandango

Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies and TV, serving more than 60 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie and TV information, movie ticketing, trailers and original video, and home entertainment. Its portfolio features leading online ticketers Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster; world-renowned movie review site Rotten Tomatoes; premium on-demand streaming service Vudu; and Movieclips, the #1 movie trailers and movie-related content channel on YouTube. Fandango's movie discovery and ticketing innovations can also be found on mobile, social, AI and voice platforms.

*Source: The NPD Group, TV & Video App Availability Report, July 2021.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

1 By hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, April 2021)

CONTACT: Harry Medved, [email protected]

SOURCE Fandango

Related Links

http://www.fandango.com

