FANDANGONOW LAUNCHES ON-DEMAND MOVIE & TV STORE ON PORTAL TV

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FandangoNOW, the fast-growing video-on-demand service from Fandango, announced today that it has launched the first-ever on-demand movies & TV store on Facebook's home video calling device, Portal TV. The new FandangoNOW store will provide Portal TV users access to more than 100,000 new release and catalog movies and next-day TV shows to rent or buy, no subscription required. FandangoNOW also offers the largest library of movies and TV shows in 4K.

"We're always looking for new ways to connect fans with the highest quality entertainment content and are proud to be launching the FandangoNOW movie and TV store on Portal TV," said Fandango President Paul Yanover. "We have a long history of working with Facebook to create innovative new experiences for entertainment fans to discover, enjoy and share their passion for movies and TV."

To help entertainment fans find the movies and TV shows that are best for them, FandangoNOW on Portal TV will offer content curated by FandangoNOW's sister company, Rotten Tomatoes, the world's go-to resource for entertainment recommendations. Fans will be able to peruse the Best Movies of the Decade and Top Holiday Movies according to the Tomatometer, Rotten Christmas Movies We Love as suggested by Rotten Tomatoes editors, and much more. FandangoNOW also offers thousands of movies not currently available on Netflix, Disney + or other subscription streaming services.

FandangoNOW also recently launched a movie and TV store on Facebook's Oculus VR headsets, allowing Facebook audiences to build and access its library of movies and TV shows across the Facebook ecosystem and more. FandangoNOW is available on more than 200 million devices, including Roku, Smart TVs from LG, Samsung, VIZIO, Xbox and many other platforms.

Fans using Portal TV will be able to access FandangoNOW's collection of 2020 Golden Globe-nominated movies and TV shows, on sale at 50% off through December 15 with the promo code "GLOBES2020" at checkout (terms apply).

About FandangoNOW

FandangoNOW is the fast-growing on-demand video service from Fandango, the nation's leading digital network for all things movies, serving more than 60 million visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie information, theatrical ticketing, movie trailers, original content and home entertainment. FandangoNOW offers over 100,000 new release and catalog movies, next-day TV shows, and an extensive library of 4K and HDR titles, to buy or rent -- no subscription required. The service curates entertainment options for every occasion and provides Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer scores to help consumers with their viewing decisions. FandangoNOW is now available on more than 200 million devices, including Smart TVs from Samsung, LG and VIZIO; over-the-top (OTT) streaming players including Roku and Chromecast; Xbox One video game system; iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets; Movies Anywhere; and online at FandangoNOW.com. Consumers can watch movies and TV shows on FandangoNOW anytime, anywhere, whether at home or on the go.

