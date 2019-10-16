Fandemic Comic Con Tour Is Back in Houston This Weekend Welcoming Sebastian Stan, Milo Ventimiglia, Scott Patterson, The Phelps Twins, Sean Astin, Jon Bernthal, a Buffy Reunion, Stars From The Walking Dead, and Stars From Many Other Popular Television Series on October 18-20 at NRG Center

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fandemic Comic Con Tour, a comic pop culture convention experience, will make its return this weekend in Houston on October 18-20 at NRG Center, 1 NRG Park.

Fandemic Tour other headlining guests include:

Kevin Sorbo (Hercules, Andromeda), Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls, Saw), Houston's own Jason David Frank (Power Rangers), many comic book creators, illustrators, including Houston based favorites Michael Golden (The Micronauts, Rogue and Bucky O'Hare) and Arthur Suydam, the Zombie King (Marvel Zombies, Deadpool, Batman, Army of Darkness). Additional guest announcements forthcoming!

From the creative mind of comic con veteran John Macaluso, Fandemic Comic Con Tour is excited to join Comicpalooza, Fan Expo Dallas, Alamo City Comic Con, Wizard World and other fellow conventions as part of the Texas pop culture and comic convention community. "We're very excited to come back to Houston this year, the number one fastest growing U.S. city and number three in the next census report."

Fandemic Tour includes experiential activities for the family including:

Video Gaming Stations

Ping Pong Tables

Mini Golf Putt-Putt Holes

Tabletop Gaming

Kids Area (Sunday): Harry Potter wand making, slime making, Kids Costume Contest

wand making, slime making, Kids Costume Contest Virtual Reality

Model cars: Batman's Bat Mobile, Jurassic Park Jeep, Captain Marvel's Impala SS

Special photo opportunities include:

Gilmore Girls - Milo Ventimiglia , Scott Patterson (duo photo op)

- , (duo photo op) WWE ® Superstars - Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins , Christian Cage (duo autographs and photos)

- and , (duo autographs and photos) This is Us – Milo Ventimiglia (autographs and photos)

– (autographs and photos) Mighy Morphin Power Rangers – Houstonian Jason David Frank (Photo op tickets available for presale. Autograph tickets sold at the table)

– Houstonian Jason David Frank (Photo op tickets available for presale. Autograph tickets sold at the table) Buffy - James Marsters , James Leary , Juliet Landau , Clare Kramer , Emma Caulfield , Amber Benson , James Marsters (autographs and photos)

- , , , , , , (autographs and photos) Bring It On - Clare Kramer (autographs and photos)

- (autographs and photos) Hercules - Kevin Sorbo (autographs and photos)

- (autographs and photos) Darkness Falls - Emma Caulfield (autographs and photos)

- (autographs and photos) The Walking Dead - Cooper Andrews , Pollyanna McIntosh (autographs and photos)

- , (autographs and photos) Angel - James Marsters , Juliet Landau (autographs and photos)

- , (autographs and photos) Ed Wood - Juliet Landau (autographs and photos)

- (autographs and photos) Bioshock- Juliet Landau (autographs and photos)

Fandemic's Celebrity Guest lineup: James Marsters (Buffy, Angel), Juliet Landau (Buffy, Angel, Ed Wood, Bioshock), Clare Kramer (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Bring it On) Emma Caulfield (Buffy, Darkness Falls), Houston native Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints, Dexter), Ray Park (Star Wars, X-Men), Charles Martinet (Nintendo voice actor for Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, Toad, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi and more).

Creator Guests lineup features Michael Golden (The Micronauts, Rogue and Bucky O'Hare), Arthur Suydam, the Zombie King (Marvel Zombies, Deadpool, Batman, Army of Darkness), Clinton Hobart (Disney artist, still life through Disney Fine Art), Mike DeCarlo (DC Comics, Cartoon Network Block, Fantastic Four, Simpsons Comics, adaptations of Warner Bros.), Tom Cook (Challenge of the SuperFriends, Scooby Doo, Smurfs, Pacman, Flinstones), Rodney Ramos (Gotham Nights, L.E.G.I.O.N., Catwoman), Jim Salicrup (The Uncanny X-Men, Fantastic Four, Avengers, Spider-Man Titles), and Renée Witterstaetter (Avengers, Spider-Man, She Hulk, Superman). Brian Salinas, Daria Aksenova, David Angelo Roman, Dirk Strangely, Mark A. Nelson, Megan Tanner, Rod Thornton, Russ Adams, and Tim Harris, Kenny James (Nintendo voice actor for Bowser), Christopher Sabat (voice actor for Dragonball Z and My Hero Academia), Michael Watkins (artist for Marvel, DC, Image, Dynamite, Dark Horse, Upper Deck), Steve Leialoha (artist for Marvel and DC comics), Trina Robbins (cartoonist and first woman to draw the Wonder Woman comics).

#fandemictour | Facebook/Instagram: @FandemicTour | www.fandemictour.com | #fandemichouston

SOURCE Fandemic Tour 2019

Related Links

https://www.fandemictour.com

