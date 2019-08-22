Fandom Names New Chief Technology and Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/-- Fandom, the fan-first global entertainment platform, announced today the appointment of Adil Ajmal as Fandom's Chief Technology and Product Officer. Mr. Ajmal assumes the role as Fandom continues to grow its massive community platform and accelerate new data, gaming and subscription products for fans and marketers.

"Fandom is changing the way people connect with the games, films and shows they love. With 200 million users around the world, we're innovating our tools and platforms every day to find new ways to honor every form of fandom," said Perkins Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Fandom. "Adil will be instrumental in scaling our tech and data platform as well as refining our product vision. He will further cement Fandom as the go-to resource for fans and business partners."

Reporting directly to the CEO, Mr. Ajmal will be responsible for leading all technology, product and data functions at Fandom and its network of properties. In this role, Mr. Ajmal will focus on increasing fan engagement across Fandom's existing platform, as well as leading the development of new subscription products, gaming tools and data services.

Mr. Ajmal has a long track record of helping build and lead high-performing teams from inception through exit. Prior to joining Fandom, Mr. Ajmal served as Chief Technology Officer at LendingHome, a leading digital mortgage provider, where he led Engineering, Product Management, Design, Data and Technology Operations. Notably, he led the company's Consumer Mortgage and Retail Investment business units during their first year, scaling them to become standalone businesses. Prior to that, Mr. Ajmal held leadership roles at multiple private and public companies, including Posterous, acquired by Twitter, TenMarks Education, acquired by Amazon, and Homestead Technologies, acquired by Intuit. Mr. Ajmal holds a BS in Computer Science from The University of Texas at Austin.

"As a huge sci-fi fan, and someone who consumes way more content than I probably should, I'm extremely excited to join the Fandom team and work on a product that I, along with millions of other fans, enjoy every day," Mr. Ajmal said. "In this new role, I am eager to develop new models and innovative new product offerings that will deepen fan engagement across Fandom's platforms."

Home to more than 200 million monthly users and 420,000 unique communities, Fandom brings together more entertainment and pop culture fans than any other platform of its kind. The Fandom community doesn't simply consume entertainment– its members live and breathe it, sharing their passions with fellow fans and attending the industry's biggest events.

Fandom is a global entertainment platform powered by fan passion. As the fan-trusted source in entertainment, Fandom helps fans explore, contribute to, and celebrate the world of pop culture. Whether looking for in-depth information on favorite franchises, watching the latest Emmy-nominated Screen Junkies video or using next-generation D&D Beyond tools, fans come to Fandom platforms to meet other fans in trusted, curated environments. With more than 200 million monthly users and more than 400,000 communities across movies, TV and gaming, the Fandom audience is extremely young and influential: #1 in reach among Teens (13-17), Young Adults (18-24) and Millennials (18-34) in the comScore Top 100.

