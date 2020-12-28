Fandom Reveals The Ultimate 'Villains vs. Heroes' Crossover As Chosen By Fans' Interest And Shares The Biggest Fan Favorites Of 2020

Fandom revealed which communities were fan-favorites in 2020, including the ultimate Villains vs. Heroes lineup. Tweet this

"Since Fandom is the go-to source for deep information on all imagined entertainment worlds, we know what resonates most with fans, from characters and episodes to cars and magical powers," said Stephanie Fried, Fandom's Chief Marketing Officer. "For example, the Villains community has always attracted double the pageviews of our Heroes communities, yet this year the Heroes community grew twice as fast as the Villains community – not surprisingly people were looking for heroes in 2020! In addition to sharing the biggest fan favorites, we created the ultimate Villains vs. Heroes crossover from every type of content or franchise, based on fan engagement."