Fandom Reveals The Ultimate 'Villains vs. Heroes' Crossover As Chosen By Fans' Interest And Shares The Biggest Fan Favorites Of 2020
Dec 28, 2020, 11:10 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year that saw seismic shifts in the consumption of entertainment, Fandom, the fan-first global entertainment platform, revealed which communities were fan-favorites in 2020, including the ultimate Villains vs. Heroes lineup.
"Since Fandom is the go-to source for deep information on all imagined entertainment worlds, we know what resonates most with fans, from characters and episodes to cars and magical powers," said Stephanie Fried, Fandom's Chief Marketing Officer. "For example, the Villains community has always attracted double the pageviews of our Heroes communities, yet this year the Heroes community grew twice as fast as the Villains community – not surprisingly people were looking for heroes in 2020! In addition to sharing the biggest fan favorites, we created the ultimate Villains vs. Heroes crossover from every type of content or franchise, based on fan engagement."
Based on fan interest, here are the Fandom communities' top picks for 2020:
Protagonist
- Izuku Midoriya – My Hero Academia
- Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
- Ahsoka Tano – Star Wars
- Naruto Uzumaki – Naruto
- Shōyō Hinata – Haikyuu!!
Antagonist
- Darth Sidious – Star Wars
- Tom Riddle – Harry Potter
- Dio Brando – JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
- Muzan Kibutsuji – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
- Black Noir – The Boys
Anime Characters
- Izuku Midoriya – My Hero Academia
- Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
- Naruto Uzumaki – Naruto
- Shoyo Hinata – Haikyuu!!
- Eren Yeager – Attack On Titan
Movie Characters
- Darth Sidious – Star Wars
- Voldemort – Harry Potter
- Sauron – Lord of The Rings
- Black Widow – MCU
- Coriolanus Snow – Hunger Games
TV Characters
- Zuko – Avatar
- Ahsoka Tano – Star Wars
- Ciri – Witcher
- Stormfront – The Boys
- Bjorn – Vikings
Gaming Characters
- Geralt – Witcher
- Ellie – Last Of Us
- Zucker – Animal Crossing
- All "Unlockable Characters" – Mario Kart
- Sonic – Sonic the Hedgehog
Magical/Fantastical Items
- The Devil Fruit – One Piece
- Lightsaber Crystal – Star Wars
- Pale Ore – Hollow Knight
- Keys – Locke and Key
- Tesseract – MCU
Vehicles
- All Vehicles from GTA V
- Cars from Forza Horizon 45
- Vehicles from Jailbreak
- 2020 Hot Wheels
Kpop Band
- Stray Kids
- ENHYPEN
- Secret Number
- ATEEZ
- Treasure
Seasons
- Miraculous Lady Bug Season 4
- Thomas the Tank Engine Series 24
- Power Rangers — Power Ranger's Beast Morphers
- RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12
- Survivor: Winners at War
- Clone Wars: Season 7
Weapon
- Saber from Fate/Grand Order
- Darksaber from Star Wars
- All Weapons from Fallout 4
- Signal Jammers from GTA
- Elder Wand from Harry Potter
Magical Powers
- Telekenesis
- Fire Manipulation
- Electricity Manipulation
- Darkness Manipulation
- Time Manipulation
Fastest Growing Communities
- Genshin Impact
- Among Us
- Adopt Me
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- Aesthetics (lifestyle community)
Contact: Susan Russ [email protected]
SOURCE Fandom