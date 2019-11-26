Fandom, Riot Games and State Farm Launch Esports Tournament for Teamfight Tactics

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fandom , the fan-first global entertainment platform, announced today a weekly Teamfight Tactics tournament in partnership with Riot Games and State Farm. Fandom Legends: Teamfight Tactics begins on December 1st and will run for four weeks. Each week, sixteen competitors will battle for a prize pool of $2,000, in addition to a chance to qualify for the State Farm Championship Finals. The finals will be held on Sunday, December 21st, with a total prize pool of $5,000.

Fandom is a top destination for video game enthusiasts, who engage extensively with custom gaming content, wiki communities, and esports tournaments. Fandom is committed to super-serving gaming fans through innovative content and experiences; partnerships with like-minded brands Riot Games and State Farm elevates this initiative to another level.

As a continuation of their commitment to fans, Fandom has partnered with the official Riot Teamfight Tactics Discord channel, where two winners of weekly tournaments will be qualified to compete in Fandom Legends: Teamfight Tactics. This allows an environment for open qualifiers, providing an opportunity for any devoted gamer the chance to compete.

"We look forward to growing our existing relationship with Riot Games in order to provide the Teamfight Tactics community with weekly tournaments. In addition to hosting known top players, we are opening a path for new and upcoming talent to make a name for themselves online. We are particularly excited to welcome trusted brand State Farm as a partner and supporter of the Teamfight Tactics community," said Sean Kiely, Head of Gaming and Esports Sales at Fandom.

Fandom Legends: Teamfight Tactics will be broadcast live to Twitch from the Fandom Studios in Los Angeles on December 1st, 5th, 12th, and 19th, with the grand finale streaming on December 21st. It joins the Fandom Legends portfolio, which includes tournaments for Madden, FIFA, and Magic: The Gathering.

About Fandom

Fandom is a global entertainment platform powered by fan passion. As the fan-trusted source in entertainment, Fandom helps fans explore, contribute to, and celebrate the world of pop culture. Whether looking for in-depth information on favorite franchises, watching the latest Emmy-nominated Screen Junkies video or using next-generation D&D Beyond tools, fans come to Fandom platforms to meet other fans in trusted, curated environments. With more than 200 million monthly users and more than 400,000 communities across movies, TV and gaming, the Fandom audience is extremely young and influential: #1 in reach among Teens (13-17), Young Adults (18-24) and Millennials (18-34) in the comScore Top 100.

