FANDOM SPORTS Unleashes New Campaign to Reward Superfans With Creative Tattoos & Body Art

FANDOM SPORTS' favorite Superfan "Mauricio" will be in St. Petersburg next month to watch his first international soccer match. To show his undying love for his favorite soccer team, Flamengo, Mauricio endured years of visits to a tattoo artist in Brazil to permanently emblazon the Flamengo colors on the front and back of his torso. His unparalleled devotion to his team and incredible body art helped to inspire the #WearYourColors campaign.

As part of the #WearYourColors campaign, fervent fans on Androids can submit photos of themselves showcasing their team-inspired tattoo or body art to win unique prizes and tickets to soccer events throughout the year. Current users of the FANDOM SPORTS App can email their best shots to WearYourColors@fandomsports.net. Android users can download the FANDOM SPORTS App from Google Play, register, and email photos to WearYourColors@fandomsports.net.

The first 200 fans to email in their most passionate fan photos, or who receive the most upvotes for comments within the #WearYourColors campaign, will win a free painted mask from The GameFace Company (www.thegamefacecompany.com). Voting will work in a similar way as FANDOM SPORTS currently hosts its famous "FanFights." Two fans will be selected and matched up against one another, and fans will engage and vote on which photo they would like to see move on to the next round, ultimately crowning the "Starting 11 Superfans." The final Starting 11 Superfans will receive two tickets to any sporting event of their choosing in the US or Canada (value $150 per ticket, based on availability).

Commercially launched in October 2017, FANDOM SPORTS taps into the primal, unfiltered passion of sports fans by providing an interactive social media platform delivered through a mobile app. The FANDOM SPORTS App, which is free and currently available to all Android users on the Google Play store, engages sports enthusiasts with real-time, interactive content that offers bragging rights and real-life rewards. Sports addicts on Androids appreciate the app that allows fans to pick a fight or create their own, and rule over others as they trash talk their way to victory.

Follow FANDOM SPORTS at instagram.com/fandomsportsapp or @FandomSportsApp on Twitter. Current Fandom Sports users can enter #WearYourColors by emailing a photo of their team-inspired tattoo or body art to WearYourColors@fandomsports.net. Android users can download the FANDOM SPORTS App from Google Play, register, email photos to WearYourColors@fandomsports.net

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Pick A Fight. Talk Trash. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company's core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

Download the app and bring your crew. Talking trash is better with friends. The more you invite, the more in-app virtual currency FANCOINS you can earn.

