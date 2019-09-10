Fandom Taps Former Condé Nast EVP as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fandom , the fan-first global entertainment platform, announced today the appointment of Stephanie Fried as Fandom's Chief Marketing Officer. With two decades of marketing experience, Fried will play a pivotal role in creating stronger connections with Fandom's audiences across platforms and enabling brands and content owners to reach and authentically engage with these audiences.

"Hundreds of millions of users around the world use Fandom's platforms to interact with like-minded fans in communities best suited for them. Stephanie will help further this mission by deepening fans' connection to each other, and to the films, shows, and games they love," said Perkins Miller, CEO of Fandom. "I'm confident that under Stephanie's leadership, Fandom will succeed in growing its brand recognition and global footprint."

Fried will lead Fandom's brand vision, including consumer and sales marketing, research, events, and communications. She joins Fandom from Condé Nast, where she served as EVP Marketing, Research & Analytics across a portfolio of brands including WIRED, Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker. Prior to that role, Fried held various leadership positions at Discovery Communications, VEVO, and NBC Universal. Throughout her career, Fried has demonstrated excellence in leading teams, growing audiences, and developing marketable, data-driven insights for media companies and advertisers alike.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the amazing team at Fandom, a company that celebrates all things pop culture and provides a place for fans to connect and share their interests and passions through deeply engaging wikis, original content, and communities," said Fried. "I'm excited to lead global branding and marketing efforts at Fandom. I look forward to combining a deep understanding of consumer needs with Fandom's rich fan data and insights to develop new experiences that bring even more value to the fans and marketing partners we serve.

Fandom is the top entertainment destination for all major demographics, ranking #1 in arts and entertainment websites for teens, young adults, and millennials. Fandom has the unique ability to bring these various high-value demographic groups together, providing a platform to make their voices heard and an authentic avenue for marketers to present relevant offerings in a premium, trusted environment. Fandom has also leveraged its deep understanding of fan bases to drive growth for D&D Beyond, the Fandom-owned community serving Dungeons & Dragons fans, developing content and tools to enhance the gameplay experience.

About Fandom

Fandom is a global entertainment platform powered by fan passion. As the fan-trusted source in entertainment, Fandom helps fans explore, contribute to, and celebrate the world of pop culture. Whether looking for in-depth information on favorite franchises, watching the latest Emmy-nominated Screen Junkies video or using next-generation D&D Beyond tools, fans come to Fandom platforms to meet other fans in trusted, curated environments. With more than 200 million monthly users and more than 400,000 communities across movies, TV and gaming, the Fandom audience is extremely young and influential: #1 in reach among Teens (13-17), Young Adults (18-24) and Millennials (18-34) in the comScore Top 100.

Media Contacts:

Garrett Krivicich

garrett@headline.media

+1-786-233-7684

Kristin Kovner

kristin@ksquaredstrategies.com

+1-646-847-9167

SOURCE Fandom