FanDuel Group Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Three-Time Major Winner Jordan Spieth

This new partnership designates FanDuel, an official sports betting partner of the PGA TOUR, as the exclusive sports betting and daily fantasy provider for Jordan Spieth. As part of the relationship, Spieth will be featured in national television commercials and will be the face of FanDuel's golf products. Spieth will work with FanDuel on content for social media and responsible gaming initiatives. FanDuel will also support the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation to continue its great work in the community.

"As the world of legal sports betting grows rapidly in the U.S, I'm incredibly excited about what's happening in the space and the potential it has to bring new fans to the sport of golf," said Jordan Spieth. "As the PGA Tour and others in the golf world have strongly embraced legalized sports gaming, I look forward to working with FanDuel to find unique ways to engage the fast-growing fanbase."

Spieth's golf career has been one of dominance from his days as a junior golfer to today, where he is one the most recognizable global stars. Very few golfers have entered the professional ranks with the poise and dominance of Jordan Spieth. He was the youngest player to win on the PGA TOUR in 82 years, when he won the John Deere Classic in 2013 at the age of 19. At 21 years of age he won the 2015 Masters and the 2015 US Open and two years later he won the 2017 Open Championship. 2021 has been a great season for Jordan, who is currently 2nd on the Fed-Ex Cup rankings. He has 9 Top-10 finishes this season, including earning his 12th PGA Tour victory at the Valero Texas Open.

"Golf is an incredibly popular sport on the FanDuel platform and we are always looking for new ways to engage the growing golf fanbase and community," said Mike Raffensperger, Chief Marketing Officer of FanDuel Group. "As one of the most universally admired golfers at the top of his game, Jordan Spieth is a perfect fit for our first official golf partner and the face of golf at FanDuel."

Spieth is the newest member of FanDuel's deep roster of exclusive sports betting talent and influencers headlined by Pat McAfee. FanDuel has also formed exclusive sports betting partnerships with blue chip media companies like Pat McAfee Inc., Turner Sports and Bleacher Report. This is all in addition to FanDuel's own sports betting and daily fantasy content offerings that includes numberFire, The Duel, an extensive podcast network with a total of seven podcasts and More Ways to Win on TVG.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is available for iOS and Android in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information on the FanDuel Sportsbook follow us on Twitter @FDSportsbook. For more information on Jordan Spieth, follow him on Twitter @JordanSpieth, on Instagram @jordanspieth, and at www.Jordanspiethgolf.com .

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states and 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Media Contact:

Kevin Hennessy

[email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group