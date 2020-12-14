FanDuel Group Launches Global Sportsbook Platform Powered by Scientific Games' OpenSports™ Technology in West Virginia

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has partnered with FanDuel Group, a Flutter Entertainment subsidiary, marking the U.S. operator's first online sportsbook launch in West Virginia with the Company's world-class sports betting engine.

While the online FanDuel Sportsbook has been live in West Virginia since 2019, FanDuel Group debuted its new global sportsbook solution developed in partnership with Scientific Games, utilizing the OpenBet betting engine from the Company's OpenSports platform.

Going live with FanDuel Group in West Virginia marks the next chapter of Scientific Games' long-standing sports betting partnership, which stretches over 20 years, with Flutter Entertainment.

Alongside FanDuel, OpenBet is a key component powering Flutter Entertainment's global sports betting platform for iconic brands like Betfair, Sky Bet and Paddy Power in Europe and Sportsbet in Australia.

"We are excited to roll out our next generation sportsbook technology throughout the United States, starting with West Virginia," said Matt King, CEO of FanDuel Group. "Our global sports betting platform will offer customers an unrivaled betting experience and will cement FanDuel's place as America's number one sportsbook."

Jordan Levin, Group CEO, Digital at Scientific Games, said, "Going live with FanDuel's new sportsbook is a truly landmark moment in our rich history of servicing Flutter Entertainment brands. Utilizing OpenSports technology is a game changer for FanDuel and will introduce a new way of betting for its customers. Our dedicated team has been extremely agile and flexible, providing the operator with excellent service in West Virginia."

