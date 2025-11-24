FanDuel Introduces "Pass The Leg," the First In-App Collaborative Parlay Experience

The industry's first multi-user parlay builder will bring a new level of social interaction to sports betting ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, today announced the launch of Pass The Leg, a first-of-its-kind in-app feature that transforms traditional parlay betting into a shared, social experience just in time for holiday gatherings. Pass The Leg allows customers to build a single group parlay collaboratively, with each participant adding their own leg before placing individual bets using their own funds.

Designed to bring friends and family together around one of the biggest football days of the year whether near or far, the feature allows users to start or join a Group Build, invite others to contribute picks, and then add the completed parlay to their personal betslip. Each contributor can also take advantage of a dedicated Pass The Leg Profit Boost, amplifying the excitement and potential payout of the shared pick.

Available exclusively for the three NFL games taking place on Thanksgiving Day, Pass The Leg marks the first true multi-user parlay-building experience offered by a major U.S. sportsbook operator. FanDuel developed this feature to meet growing demand for more interactive and communal betting experiences, giving fans an easy, intuitive way to bring the group-chat banter directly into the app.

"Pass The Leg is all about how our customers actually experience sports - together, sharing excitement, and creating memories around the games they love," said Karol Corcoran, Managing Director, Sportsbook at FanDuel. "We listened to how fans were already collaborating in group chats and family gatherings, and built a feature that brings that natural social energy directly into their betting experience."

With a minimum of three legs and up to twenty-five total legs allowed, Pass The Leg empowers bettors to participate at their own comfort level while enjoying a collective, responsible, and fun way to wager.

For more information about Pass The Leg, please visit fanduel.com/pass-the-leg

