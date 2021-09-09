FanDuel Selects Casino Cash Trac for its Sportsbook Opening in Arizona

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino Cash Trac (CCT) is proud to announce that FanDuel has selected CCT to provide its award-winning cash management solution at their newest Sportsbook facility located inside the beautiful Phoenix Suns arena in Arizona.

FanDuel is one of the operators that was granted a license within Arizona. With its launch the people of Arizona will be able to join much of the rest of the country in setting a specific lineup for one week, one day or one game of the NFL slate each week, along with a large list of other sports.

CCT and FanDuel FanDuel in Arizona

"This partnership is a true win-win. CCT has been at helping casinos across the country with their Sportsbook operations and CCT is live in 5 other states with Sportsbook Operators. As we look to grow and enhance the cash management solutions for our casino clients and now sportsbook operators across the country, this is a great solution that the sportsbook industry needed. We are very excited with this partnership as we know the entire FanDuel team will deliver a best-in-class digital and in-person experience for their loyal guests, mentioned Wanor França. CRO for Casino Cash Trac.

Since its inception in 2012, Casino Cash Trac has been helping casinos across the US with its CAS solution for cage operations and revenue audit automation. It offers full integration with Casino Management systems, Food & Beverage systems, Hotel systems, Recyclers/Kiosks/ATMs/Cash Dispensers all on a single platform for superior auditing, management reporting, data analytics and so much more. Now with Sportsbook Operators, CCT can deliver a complete cash management solution and help the entire organization to be able to adapt and perform the audit functions for each venue. Audit can be centralized creating tremendous efficiencies for the operations.

"We are honored FanDuel has chosen our Casino Insight™ solution for all their sportsbook cash management and audit needs. This will the first stadium install for CCT and for FanDuel and we are excited to create efficiencies and savings for the entire team," added CCT's CRO Wanor França.

About Casino Cash Trac

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Casino Cash Trac is the creator of Casino Insight™, an award-winning suite of transactional, reporting, and analytical tools designed to streamline and automate cage operations, revenue audit processes, and operations analysis. Casino Insight™ offers full integration with most casino management, food & beverage, and hotel systems, as well as most cash dispensers, kiosks, and other bank machines.

Since developing Casino Insight™ in 2012, Casino Cash Trac has helped over 180 casinos across multiple states and countries to advance towards operational excellence, maximize productivity and efficiency while minimizing paper waste and manual processes.

Media Contact:

Wanor Franca

405-820-3967

[email protected]

https://casinocashtrac.com/

SOURCE Casino Cash Trac