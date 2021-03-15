FanDuel Sportsbook Opens at Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino

"We are privileged to partner with Bally's Corporation to open our FanDuel Sportsbook inside Bally's Atlantic City", said Andrew Kleiman, Senior Director of Operations, FanDuel Group. "The legacy of Atlantic City and excitement of being steps away from the boardwalk creates a unique atmosphere for our customers. We look forward to a successful future with our new partner and community."

The new FanDuel Sportsbook features a curated food and beverage menu, with modern, pub-style fare ranging from Truffle Tots and Smash Burgers to Spicy Edamame and their Curveball Club sandwich, smothered with Basil Aioli. Guests can also treat themselves to a selection of craft and local beers at the iPourIt® self-pour beverage dispenser beer wall, along with thoughtful specialty cocktails.

"The new FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally's AC is the fifth retail sportsbook we have opened in the last couple years," says George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation. "We now operate sportsbooks in Rhode Island, Colorado, Delaware, Mississippi, and New Jersey – we are thrilled to be in this market and to give our guests an incredible sportsbook experience, right off the boardwalk and our gaming floor."

The partnership between Bally's Corporation and FanDuel Group began in May with the launch of the FanDuel Sportsbook online and mobile experience in Colorado. The partnership combines Bally's Corporation nationwide experience in gaming and casino operations with FanDuel Group's market-leading sports betting retail expertise and global brand. The FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally's Atlantic City is FanDuel's second retail sportsbook in New Jersey and the sixteenth retail sportsbook in the United States.

FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally's Atlantic City is open daily 10:00am – 12:00am, with extended hours as needed to accommodate sporting events.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation currently owns and manages 11 casinos across seven states, a horse racetrack and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With more than 5,900 employees, the Company's operations include 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables and 2,941 hotel rooms. Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, IN), Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL), and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa (Lake Tahoe, NV), as well as the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 15 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

