Faneuil Hall Marketplace Celebrates 200 Years of Quincy Market

Honoring two centuries of Boston history while looking ahead to the next chapter of this iconic destination

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faneuil Hall Marketplace is celebrating Quincy Market's Bicentennial on August 26th with The 1826 Special, a unique limited-time offer designed to honor the iconic destination's legacy. Vendors across the Marketplace will offer these specials for $18.26, commemorating Quincy Market's opening year.

The 1826 Special will be available beginning August 26th through the end of the year (unless otherwise specified online), featuring offers for $18.26 from select vendors including:

Quincy Market at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Photographed by Ben Heider

Bakey : Combo with a Sandwich, a Cookie, and a Hot or Iced Latte (or any barista drink)

: Combo with a Sandwich, a Cookie, and a Hot or Iced Latte (or any barista drink) North End Bakery : Calzone, Chips and a Drink

: Calzone, Chips and a Drink Boston and Maine : Bread Bowl of New England Clam Chowder and a Medium Soft Drink

: Bread Bowl of New England Clam Chowder and a Medium Soft Drink Wicked Lobsta : Shrimp Scampi Pasta with a Lemonade or Water

: Shrimp Scampi Pasta with a Lemonade or Water Boston Chowda : Bread Bowl of New England Clam Chowder and an Order of Crab Cakes

: Bread Bowl of New England Clam Chowder and an Order of Crab Cakes Berry Twist : Acai Bowl with 5 Toppings

: Acai Bowl with 5 Toppings The Monkey Bar : Any 2 Smoothies

: Any 2 Smoothies Ben & Jerry's : Bicentennial Ice Cream Flight of any four euphoric flavors with four toppings

: Bicentennial Ice Cream Flight of any four euphoric flavors with four toppings Vivi Bubble Tea : Medium Vivi Bubble Tea, French Fries and Popcorn Chicken

: Medium Vivi Bubble Tea, French Fries and Popcorn Chicken Wicked Dog : All Wicked Dog Fanny Packs

: All Wicked Dog Fanny Packs Sloomoo : Boston Creme Slime

: Boston Creme Slime Boston Logos : Boston Red Sox Mug

: Boston Red Sox Mug Putt Across America : Walkup Tickets

: Walkup Tickets Co-Operatives: Entrance to any experience

Named for Mayor Josiah Quincy, Quincy Market opened in 1826 as part of Faneuil Hall's expansion during a period of rapid growth in Boston. The North Market and South Market buildings were completed the following year. A renovation in 1976 led by developer James Rouse, architect Benjamin Thompson and Mayor Kevin White, transformed the site into what is considered the original "Festival Marketplace" in the United States. Two hundred years later, the Marketplace is celebrating this milestone as it continues to evolve.

Exciting developments have unfolded throughout the summer, including the completion of the first step of a multi-phase improvement plan led by Boston-based Commodore Builders. The work addresses essential maintenance and repairs deferred by previous ownership, including the resetting of granite pavers, cleaning of the historic building exteriors and glass sheds, and other critical physical repairs.

To elevate and strengthen the current offering, Faneuil Hall Marketplace continues to welcome a variety of local businesses and household names. As a result, Faneuil Hall Marketplace's ground-floor retail occupancy has grown from 76% in 2024 to 85% in 2026 as of today, with strategic seasonal tenants contributing to even higher occupancy levels during Boston's landmark summer on the global sports stage.

From the Tree House Brewing Company summer pop-up and the recent openings of Mona Sweets, Captain Candy, and Iris Galerie to a strong lineup of unique offerings from Smashed by BRED, The Maharaja, Azul Mexican Kitchen, and Cognitive Surplus, in collaboration with Boston-based leasing agency Graffito, the team is continuing to bring new energy to the Marketplace with additions that thoughtfully complement the beloved businesses that have long been part of its identity.

The bicentennial anniversary recognizes Faneuil Hall Marketplace as an enduring community hub, while reaffirming its commitment to being a welcoming gathering place for Bostonians and visitors alike. As development efforts continue, the team looks forward to providing further progress updates.

For more information, please visit faneuilhallmarketplace.com and follow on social media @faneuilhallmarketplace.

About Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Located in the heart of downtown Boston along the historic Freedom Trail and just steps from the waterfront, Faneuil Hall Marketplace is one of the city's most iconic gathering places. Anchored by North Market, Quincy Market, South Market, and a lively central courtyard, the Marketplace brings together a dynamic mix of locally loved and nationally recognized shops, restaurants, pubs, food vendors, and unique retail. Throughout the year, its cobblestone promenades come alive with music and seasonal programming, from world-renowned street performers to live entertainment. Welcoming more than 18 million visitors annually, Faneuil Hall Marketplace remains a vibrant destination where Boston's history and contemporary culture meet.

SOURCE Faneuil Hall Marketplace