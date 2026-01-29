Faneuil Hall Marketplace Hosts Live Snow Sculpting Experiences

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston's iconic landmark, is proud to welcome world-renowned artist Sean Fitzpatrick, known as Fitzysnowman Studios, for special, live snow-sculpting sessions over multiple weekends this winter season. The first session will take place this upcoming Friday, January 30 to Sunday, February 1, beginning at 9 a.m. each day. The events will bring immersive, large-scale artwork to the heart of downtown Boston, marking the latest activation under Faneuil Hall Marketplace's long-term arts initiative, which aims to connect residents and visitors with dynamic and accessible public art experiences.

Faneuil Hall Marketplace said, "We are embracing the winter season by turning cold temperatures and snow into a backdrop for family-friendly activities. The dynamic art form of live snow sculpting brings a sense of energy and shared experience to the iconic space. By hosting Fitzpatrick, we're inviting the community to witness and take part in the creative process, and to experience Faneuil Hall Marketplace not just as a historic destination, but as a living canvas for art. We are thrilled to once again support the creative community through our platform."

The installation, created by 3D street artist and sculptor Fitzpatrick, will feature live snow-sculpting on site throughout the day, allowing visitors to watch the artwork take shape in real time. Visitors are invited to engage with the artist, experience the scale and craftsmanship up close, and see how temporary materials can be transformed into striking works of art.

Artist Sean Fitzpatrick said, "Temporary art lives in the moment. We allow you to experience that moment firsthand. The message is simple. Enjoy every moment because everything, including ourselves, is temporary."

Throughout the next couple of weekends, Fitzpatrick will create a series of snow sculptures, including designs inspired by the New England Patriots and wildlife, which will complement the newly installed "Wild Benches of Hope" exhibit at Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

