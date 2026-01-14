Faneuil Hall Marketplace Hosts Wild Benches of Hope to Inspire Wildlife Conservation

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston's iconic landmark, is proud to host The Wild Benches of Hope exhibition in collaboration with Zoo New England, one of the region's leading wildlife conservation and education organizations, which has long played a vital role in connecting the Greater Boston community with global efforts to protect endangered species. The exhibition, which opened at the end of December just in time for the New Year, has begun welcoming visitors and enlivening the space. This marks a continuation of Faneuil Hall Marketplace's new, long-term arts initiative aimed at connecting Boston residents and visitors to a diverse range of public art.

Faneuil Hall Marketplace said, "Hosting The Wild Benches of Hope exhibition reflects our long-term commitment to bringing meaningful art to our community to spark important conversations. As we continue to support the creative community through our platform, we are proud to spotlight Gillie and Marc's art, which shines a light on wildlife conservation. Through the exhibition, we hope visitors reflect on their connection to nature, the role each of us plays in protecting it, and the important role that public art plays in our community."

Created by internationally acclaimed artists Gillie and Marc, the exhibition features three striking bronze benches: the Reading Bench, the Green Bench, and the Teatime Bench. Each captures the artists' iconic characters, Rabbitwoman and Dogman, sitting alongside endangered animals – a Masai giraffe, an African elephant, and a hippo – reading, sharing tea, and connecting with nature. Together, they aim to encourage visitors to pause and reflect alongside the characters and their animal companions, becoming part of a powerful message: that friendship, empathy, and collective action are essential to protecting the planet's most vulnerable species. The benches will remain on display at the West End, South Plaza, and North End of Faneuil Hall Marketplace for the next year.

Artists Gillie and Marc said, "At the heart of The Wild Benches of Hope is our desire to help people truly connect with endangered animals as living beings we share this planet with. When people sit beside these sculptures, we hope they feel closeness, responsibility and care. These animals are not separate from us and their future is deeply connected to our own. By creating quiet human moments with them we want to awaken empathy and inspire people to protect what is still here before it is gone."

"We are so pleased to collaborate on The Wild Benches of Hope. As a mission-driven conservation organization, we are deeply committed to providing opportunities for people to more fully understand the natural world and all of its inhabitants. In doing so, we hope to build empathy and empower people of all ages to take an active role in preserving the incredible biodiversity of the planet," said Stephanie Brinley, Zoo New England President and CEO.

Instilling a love and appreciation for wildlife early on is critical to inspiring the conservation leaders of tomorrow. To support Zoo New England's mission to preserve and protect wildlife and habitats, while providing meaningful opportunities for people of all ages to develop a deeper appreciation for the natural world, visit their website.

About Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Faneuil Hall Marketplace, founded in 1742 in downtown Boston, is the vibrant home to the world-famous Quincy Market Colonnade (the largest and oldest food hall in the United States). It is a bustling hub of beloved eateries, shops, and push carts, as well as a key destination for lively street performances, historic tours, family-friendly events, and more. Faneuil Hall Marketplace is committed to its role as a central destination for the benefit of the Boston community – welcoming residents, workers, and visitors from around the world – and is partnering with the City to deliver the next chapter for the iconic site.

About Gillie and Marc

British and Australian artists, Gillie and Marc have been called "the most successful and prolific creators of public art in New York's History" by the New York Times. Creating some of the world's most innovative public sculptures, Gillie and Marc are redefining what public art should be, spreading messages of love, equality, and conservation around the world. Their highly coveted sculptures and paintings can be seen in art galleries and public sites in over 250 cities.

About Zoo New England

Zoo New England manages Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and Stone Zoo in Stoneham. Both are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Zoo New England's mission is to inspire people to protect and sustain the natural world for future generations by creating fun and engaging experiences that integrate wildlife and conservation programs, research, and education.

